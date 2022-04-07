ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rob Gronkowski Predicts How Long Tom Brady Will Keep Playing in NFL

InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IsqO_0f2KrniN00
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski react after a touchdown. Jared C. Tilton/Getty

Although his own NFL future is undetermined, Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts about how long his longtime teammate Tom Brady will keep playing pro football during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The 32-year-old Gronkowski, who played nine seasons with Brady in New England before joining him in Tampa Bay, said he initially thought the NFL’s oldest quarterback would sit out a year before ending his “retirement.” Instead, 44-year-old Brady returned after about 40 days (likely after confirming former Tampa coach Bruce Arians would be gone.)

Now that Brady is back, Gronkowski indicated he thinks the seven-time Super Bowl winner still has gas in the tank. A lot.

“I was not surprised at all,” Gronkowski said. “I was actually surprised how quick it was because I thought he was possibly going to take a year off or something like that and maybe come back after that. I believe he’ll have it until he’s at least 50 years old. I see his work ethic day in and day out, and it’s second to none.”

Even though Gronk is more than a decade younger than Brady, he’s far less certain about his NFL future and has previously said that he’s “not ready to commit to the game of football right now.”

However, if he does come back, it will only be to play with Brady.

“Peanut butter and jelly. Bread and butter. We’ll keep going,” Gronkowski told Kimmel. ”I don’t know, just because that duo, man. It’s just so hard to get that connection. Especially in the NFL world, it doesn’t last that long. To see somebody have that connection for nine-plus years, it’s definitely in the back of my mind.”

Given a new report from ProFootballTalk, it’s possible that Gronkowski will sit out this season and then come back to the NFL to rejoin Brady in Florida … but not with the Bucs.

There have been previous rumors about Brady wanting to join the Miami Dolphins and PFT has some more details about what was potentially going to go down in South Beach. “When Tom Brady retired on February 1, his next move already was coming into focus. Per multiple sources, Brady eventually would have been introduced as a minority owner of the Dolphins,” per PFT. “The announcement would have been made as soon as the following week, which was the week that preceded the Super Bowl. Then, the Dolphins would have at some point gotten the rights from the Buccaneers to bring Brady to the roster.”

Barring Brady signing an extension with Tampa, a move to the Dolphins is still in play unless current Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is able to take advantage of all the weapons he has, including Tyreek Hill, and live up to the status of being the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
InsideHook

Your Life Really Can Flash Before Your Eyes Whil Dying, Says Scientists

What happens to your brain in the last moments of life? It’s a question that has vexed scientists, philosophers and religious leaders alike — and something that’s made the subject of near-death experiences a fascinating topic for many. Now, however, a group of scientists have data that could fundamentally transform our understanding of what it means to die — and it turns out that the idea of your life flashing before your eyes has some scientific backing to it.
SCIENCE
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
411mania.com

Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
thecomeback.com

Patriots fans not happy with Gronk’s bonus dig

Rob Gronkowski will always be remembered for being part of three Super Bowl champion teams for the New England Patriots, but the tight end is doing himself too many favors in the eyes of Patriots fans these days. Gronk stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and took a not-so-subtle...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Details Emerge Following Tragic Death Of Dwayne Haskins

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away. Haskins’ agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a vehicle struck and killed the former Ohio State star quarterback. Haskins was just 24 years old. Details surrounding Haskins’ tragic passing remained unknown in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Buccaneers#American Football
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
InsideHook

How Text-Only Relationships Can Help Solve the Male Friendship Crisis

I was out with a coworker named Davie one night, splitting nachos or something, when he referenced Adam, a friend I’d heard about more than a few times before. I usually equated the name with stories of Davie’s postgrad knockaround years, and while it was clear that they were no longer hanging out every weekend, I understood them to still be extremely close. So I was shocked when Davie casually revealed, for the very first time, that he hadn’t actually seen Adam in 15 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Former Coach’s Bombshell Allegation

A lot of claims and evidence has been presented as Brian Flores contends that NFL teams have been violating the Rooney Rule. But former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey may have released the most damning evidence to date. Former NFL coach Ray Horton recently joined the lawsuit and shared...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Deshaun Watson’s Contract Reportedly Has Major Exception

The Cleveland Browns knew going into the Deshaun Watson move that there were 22 reasons it could possibly go wrong. And because of that, it looks like the club put some provisions into his massive five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal to protect itself should something go awry. A couple weeks...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Believes Aaron Rodgers Already Has His Top Target

Losing Davante Adams could be a massive blow to the Green Bay Packers. He was Aaron Rodgers‘ top target, and their partnership has become one of the NFL’s best. Unfortunately, Adams chose to be traded and signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders and play with his college teammate Derek Carr.
GREEN BAY, WI
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy