ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Apologies, flying economy and goodbye Salah?

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlistair Bruce-Ball, Chris Sutton and Statman Dave discuss the latest from...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Political change in Pakistan as Shehbaz Sharif seeks to become PM

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (Reuters) - Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif submitted his nomination to be Pakistan's next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said, after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after nearly four years in power. The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sutton
Person
Jonathan Woodgate
The Associated Press

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his 100th day in office, according to a spokesperson. The first-term Democrat woke up with a raspy voice Sunday and took a PCR test that came back positive, spokesperson Fabien Levy said in a statement. Earlier Sunday, Levy had tweeted that Adams had taken a rapid test that came back negative but took the additional test out of an abundance of caution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Russia appoints general with cruel history to oversee Ukraine offensive

Russia's reported appointment of Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, a man with a history of targeting civilians, to take over operations in Ukraine marks what some military analysts see as an indication that Russia intends to terrorize civilians as the war progresses. Dvornikov, who most recently oversaw Russian troops in Syria, was...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Texas District Attorney says indictment against woman charged with murder for self-induced abortion will be dismissed

A Texas district attorney announced in a statement on Sunday that he will file a motion to dismiss the indictment against Lizelle Herrera, the 26-year-old woman who attracted national attention after being arrested on Thursday and charged with murder after authorities said she “caused the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy