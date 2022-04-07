Apologies, flying economy and goodbye Salah?

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his 100th day in office, according to a spokesperson. The first-term Democrat woke up with a raspy voice Sunday and took a PCR test that came back positive, spokesperson Fabien Levy said in a statement. Earlier Sunday, Levy had tweeted that Adams had taken a rapid test that came back negative but took the additional test out of an abundance of caution.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO