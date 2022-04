This April, Netflix is giving you an ultimatum: Pay more for your subscription, or get bent! Aside from the price hike, Netflix is also giving you another ultimatum: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, the newest Netflix dating show that will be an unexpected hit. It's out now on Netflix, and it's all about faking marriage and rubbing your happiness in your partner's face until someone breaks and reluctantly proposes to the other one. It's about love, and it's one of many new releases coming to Netflix in April.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO