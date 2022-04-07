ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss Doc Fest Visions du Reel Opens With Homage to Filmmaker Killed in Ukraine

By Leo Barraclough
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss documentary film festival Visions du Réel has opened in Nyon with a homage to Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was killed while filming in Ukraine last week. The 45 year old, best known for his conflict-zone documentary “Mariupolis,” which was screened at the 2016 edition of the...

#Tribeca Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Ukraine#The Fest#Lithuanian#Mariupolis#Industry Talks#Ukrainian#The Berlinale Forum#Viennale
