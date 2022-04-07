ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HGTV’s Christina Hall Lands New Series ‘Christina in the Country’ After ‘Flip or Flop’ Ends

By Emily Longeretta
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal estate and design expert Christina Hall, best known as co-host of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and host of “Christina on the Coast,” is sharing her new adventures in her third series. The six-episode docuseries, “Christina in the Country,” is slated to air later this year and will follow Hall on...

Related
OK! Magazine

Tarek El Moussa Basks In The Sun With Wife Heather Rae Young While On Vacation In Mexico After The Cancelation Of He & Ex-Wife Christina Haack’s Show 'Flip Or Flop'

Tarek El Moussa has not been taking the cancellation of his hit show too hard. The real estate investor, 40, took some time to lay out and relax in Mexico over the weekend with his wife Heather Rae Young after it was revealed that his years-long renovation show Flip Or Flop — that he starred on alongside ex-wife Christina Haack — was coming to an end after ten years.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Why Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa's Decision to End 'Flip or Flop' Was Not a Surprise

Click here to read the full article. While Flip or Flop fans are still digesting the news that their beloved HGTV show is abruptly coming to an end, people behind the scenes saw the ending coming for a long time. Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are ex-spouses who really aren’t friends — they are just remaining as civil as possible for their kids, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. While sources have already revealed that the former couple is “generally cordial,” the reality of having to still work with each other became too much to bear. “The show was...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Flip Or Flop May Have Ended, But Looks Like Christina Haack Is Already Back To Work

After 10 seasons, longtime HGTV staple Flip or Flop ended last week. The show followed Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack – who started out as a married couple but later divorced halfway through – as they flipped shotty real estate for profit. In the final episode, Haack explained that the real reason for the dissolution was due to herself being too busy to dedicate time to it anymore. And true to her word, the star is already back to work on a project that doesn’t include her ex.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Netflix's Addams Family Series Has Answered Fans' Wishes By Casting Former Wednesday Star Christina Ricci

Ever since news first broke that Tim Burton would be bringing his vision of the Addams Family universe to live-action on Netflix, fans have kept their fingers crossed (on disembodied hands) that the streaming series would in some way tie into the beloved ‘90s films from Barry Sonnenfeld. And now, the upcoming series Wednesday has done just that with the reveal that Christina Ricci has been cast, although we can’t currently speak to whether or not Issac Ordonez’s Pugsley needs to be doubly worried about his fate.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

It's fitting Flip or Flop went out with a whimper after the "parasitic nature" of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack's success

Flip or Flop, which ended this week after nine years and 10 seasons, premiered a month before HGTV's Fixer Upper. But El Moussa and Haack never achieved the kind of fame and success as Chip and Joanna Gaines. "Flip or Flop debuted on HGTV in 2013 as millions of low- and middle-income families were still riding out the aftershocks of the Great Recession," says Katie McDonough. "El Moussa and Haack are flippers in Southern California who are alternately presented as hapless and cunning in their efforts to turn a quick profit while navigating the same landscape of immiseration. In recent years, as HGTV has leaned harder into 'God and country' nostalgia in its real-estate programming, Flip or Flop stood out for its unintentional candor about housing as a commodity. There were no sweet young couples looking for forever homes, no downtowns to be 'revitalized' — just ambient scumminess as El Moussa and Haack perform back-of-the-envelope cost projections and conclude with a big reveal of total profits. Airing its last episode this week after ten seasons, Flip or Flop asked a simple question: What if the foreclosure crisis actually rocked?" McDonough notes that "the fact of their emptiness and potential for resale is the point, even in the episode descriptions." In later seasons, the show "would move away from this explicit kind of ghoulishness, swapping out foreclosure auctions for more subdued language around the couple having a 'lead' on a great deal," she says. "But the beating heart of the show never changed all that much."
TV SERIES
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Stamford Advocate

Jack White Marries Olivia Jean on Stage at Tour Opener in Detroit

The rocker wed Olivia Jean, a singer on his Third Man label who had served earlier in the evening as his concert’s opening act, on stage at the Masonic Temple Theatre, a storied venue in the pair’s mutual hometown. The surprise marriage proposal itself had come just minutes earlier, in the middle of a rendition of “Hotel Yorba.”
DETROIT, MI
Stamford Advocate

Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrate ‘Take Me Out’ Broadway Opening Night

A revival of the 2003 Tony-winning best play, headlined by Williams, Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams, “Take Me Out” is the third of 19 new shows that will open this month, continuing the march of star-driven offerings in Broadway’s first regular season since its return after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Williams, who’s best known for his role on “Grey’s Anatomy,” makes his Broadway debut with the revival.
MLB
Stamford Advocate

See Jack Harlow Perform Medley, Get Slimed at Kids Choice Awards

Jack Harlow performed a medley of his recent hits and, as per tradition, got slimed at the 2022 Kids Choice Awards. Taking the stage at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger for the annual Nickelodeon awards show, the Rolling Stone cover star ripped through “Nail Tech,” a Lil Nas X-less “Industry Baby” and new single “First Class” during his three-minute performance.
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

Bridgeport producer signs deals with HBO and Warner Bros.

Producer Tamir Muhammad signed exclusive first-look deals with Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO and HBO Max with his production company Populace, according to a Deadline article published last week. "Populace will continue to develop content that focuses on genre-bending originality and universal pop-culture ideas sparking conversations amongst the populace today," Muhammad,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

