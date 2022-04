CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Dance Company is set to perform at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg next month. Titled “Exploration Earth: Your World Through STEAM,” the WV Dance Company’s performance is an interactive, multicultural event that brings the world to life through the art of movement, music, magical props and costumes. The dance pieces explore the rich culture and history of each of the world’s seven continents.

