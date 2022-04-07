ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Easter ham giveaway Saturday

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crisis Food Center in Alton will be giving away free hams for Easter to those in need. From 1 - 3pm on Saturday,...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Shreveport Green Tree Giveaway

Billy Anderson some Shreveport Green is in the studio sharing about the huge giveaway that took place today. Shreveport Green partnered with Keep Bossier Beautiful, Texas Road House, and the Arbor Day Foundation to giveaway 500 trees, to help increase the tree canopy in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Most people don’t...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Telegraph

Alton couple marks 61st anniversary

Jimmy and Joann Boukas (For the Telegraph) Jimmy and Joann Boukas of Alton will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 10. The couple were married in Athens, Greece on April 10, 1961. They have one child, Angelo Boukas of Alton, and one grandson, Jimmy Boukas of Louisville, Kentucky.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Lifestyle
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Richardson
Eater

Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Chicago

Whether its a moment of celebration or a pedestrian weekday afternoon, there’s a special joy that comes from sinking ones fork into a perfect slice of cake. Funfetti cake, caramel cake, tres leches, vegan — no matter one’s flavor preference or dietary caveat, Chicago’s bustling bakery scene is bursting with possibilities from Andersonville to Chatham. Here are some of the city’s best by-the-slice cake options to devour at a cafe table or inhale privately at home, no planning necessary; just waltz right in, grab a slice, and let the good times roll.
CHICAGO, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Family Discovers a Secret Past

This story was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center. Like many of us, Boo Kistner Henderson, former executive director of Craft Alliance, finds art not just beautiful but thought provoking. One day, nearly six years ago, she stood in front of a work that was even more than that — transformative — not just for her but for others in her family, too.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Clothing store makes return to Edwardsville Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE - MOD On TREND, a clothing store, will be celebrating their return to Illinois at 1011 Century Drive in Edwardsville from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Family owned and operated since 2013, The store's first location was at 871 S. Arbor Vitae in Edwardsville, but has since permanently closed. The shop offers on trend women's clothing and accessories for all ages with unbeatable prices. There five locations spread around Missouri; O'Fallon, St. Charles, Town and Country and Kirkwood, and one location is Shiloh, Illinois. The grand opening will include gift cards for the first 50 shoppers (win up to $250), drinks for customers while they shop and a live DJ from 4-6 p.m.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Volunteers#The Crisis Food Center
KMOV

Imo’s holds first Customer Appreciation Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Imo’s is holding its first Customer Appreciation Day Wednesday, April 6. Customers can get a medium one-topping pizza and an order of toasted ravioli for just $9.99. It is a big thank you for sticking with them through the few years of the pandemic.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Frankfurter time returns in Wood River

WOOD RIVER - I was hankering for a hot dog Thursday, maybe because it was opening day at Busch Stadium. As luck would have it, the Wood River Township Kiwanis Club was selling their famous Tennessee barbecue Thursday and Friday at the parking lot at 1435 Vaughn Road in Wood River. Proceeds from the sale of the savory tasty barbecue go to help children. The next scheduled days are Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20. They're also planning sales on Sept. 15-16 and Oct. 13-14.
WOOD RIVER, IL
thepioneerwoman.com

Easter Bread

This beautiful braided Easter bread is a must-add to any Easter menu—and in many households, it already is! In fact, it's one of the most significant traditional Easter foods from around the world. Drizzled with a sweet glaze, and topped with colorful eggs and sprinkles, it's a delicious dessert and a stunning centerpiece all rolled into one! This yeasted bread makes a wonderful Easter dessert because it's not overwhelmingly sweet (and that means you can sneak as much candy from your kids' Easter baskets as you want)! Whether using a store-bought egg dye kit or all-natural egg dyeing techniques, colorful eggs make a fun addition to this whimsical loaf.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy