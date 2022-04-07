Easter ham giveaway Saturday

EDWARDSVILLE - MOD On TREND, a clothing store, will be celebrating their return to Illinois at 1011 Century Drive in Edwardsville from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Family owned and operated since 2013, The store's first location was at 871 S. Arbor Vitae in Edwardsville, but has since permanently closed. The shop offers on trend women's clothing and accessories for all ages with unbeatable prices. There five locations spread around Missouri; O'Fallon, St. Charles, Town and Country and Kirkwood, and one location is Shiloh, Illinois. The grand opening will include gift cards for the first 50 shoppers (win up to $250), drinks for customers while they shop and a live DJ from 4-6 p.m.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO