President Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, tests positive for COVID-19
NEW YORK — Valerie Biden Owens, the sister of President Joe Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The news was announced in a brief statement from her book publisher, Celadon Books. Biden Owens has written a memoir, “Growing Up Biden,” which will be released on April 12. She was set to begin a book tour this week.
The statement from Celadon says Biden Owens tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday after experiencing mild symptoms. She is fully vaccinated and boosted and will isolate at home for five days. After the isolation period and upon receiving a negative test, Biden Owens will resume her book tour, Celadon said.
The statement said that Biden Owens did not have close contact recently with the president or first lady.
