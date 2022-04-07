ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

President Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, tests positive for COVID-19

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — Valerie Biden Owens, the sister of President Joe Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was announced in a brief statement from her book publisher, Celadon Books. Biden Owens has written a memoir, “Growing Up Biden,” which will be released on April 12. She was set to begin a book tour this week.

The statement from Celadon says Biden Owens tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday after experiencing mild symptoms. She is fully vaccinated and boosted and will isolate at home for five days. After the isolation period and upon receiving a negative test, Biden Owens will resume her book tour, Celadon said.

The statement said that Biden Owens did not have close contact recently with the president or first lady.

