Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his return

 3 days ago
Masters Golf Tiger Woods tees off on the ninth hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods played the first round of the Masters on Thursday:

No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down right side of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolling just back onto the fairway. Chip to 10 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 2, 575 yards, par 5: Drive down right side of fairway. Fairway metal short of green. Wedge from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 5th.

No. 3, 350 yards, par 4: Iron off the tee to left-center of fairway. Wedge just short of green. Used putter from just beyond fringe, left short of hole. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 6th.

No. 4, 240 yards, par 3: Tee shot to front of green. Two putts from 40 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 5, 495 yards, par 4: Driver to fairway. Approach to 15 feet. Birdie putt lipped out. Tap-in. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 7th.

No. 6, 180 yards, par 3: Tee shot to 2 feet. Tap-in. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 2nd.

No. 7, 450 yards, par 4: Fairway metal to pine straw past the right side of fairway. Punch out short of green. Chip to about a foot. Tap-in. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 3rd.

No. 8, 570 yards, par 5: Driver to middle of fairway. Second shot short of green. Pitch to short of green. Chip to 8 feet. Two-putt. Bogey. Score: Even. Status: tied for 10th.

No. 9, 460 yards, par 4: Drive left into trees. Approach to front of green, rolled back to fairway. Third shot above hole to 8 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 14th.

No. 10, 495 yards, par 4: Fairway metal to left-center of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolled back to fairway. Uphill pitch to 5 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 17th.

No. 11, 520 yards, par 4: Driver to middle of fairway. Approach short of green. Chip to 4 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 22nd.

No. 12, 155 yards, par 3: Tee shot to left side of green. Two putts from 30 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 24th.

No. 13, 510 yards, par 5: Drive to center of fairway. Approach to 25 feet, below and left of hole. Two putts. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 10th.

No. 14, 440 yards, par 4: Drive left into trees. Approach off pine straw rolls just off back of green. Putter from just past fringe to 5 feet. Two putts. Bogey. Score: Even. Status: tied for 25th.

No. 15, 550 yards, par 5: Drive left into second cut. Second shot down left side. Third shot to 30 feet. Two putts. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 20th.

No. 16, 170 yards, par 3: Tee shot to 30 feet. One putt. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 9th.

No. 17, 440 yards, par 4: Driver to second cut on right side. Approach to 20 feet. Two putts. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 9th.

No. 18, 465 yards, par 4: Driver left into trees. Second shot layup to 75 yards. Chip to 6 feet. One putt. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 8th (at that point, with the round not yet complete).

