Nancy Pelosi, 82, tests positive for Covid only a day after visit to Biden in White House to sign bill

HOUSE Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19 only a day after she visited President Joe Biden in the White House to sign a bill.

A maskless Pelosi, 82, and several other senators and congress members joined Biden on Wednesday for the signing of the Postal Reform bill.

Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Nancy Pelosi joined President Joe Biden on Wednesday for the signing of the Postal Reform bill Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Pelosi was photographed unmasked just several steps away from the president on Wednesday Credit: Getty Images - Getty

"I tested positive for COVID and am asymptomatic," Pelosi tweeted hours after the news of her positive test broke.

"Thank you for your many kind wishes. I am grateful for them and to be vaccinated.

"Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already. COVID is still a public health challenge. Let’s keep up the fight to protect our care.-NP," she added.

Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, revealed the house speaker's positive diagnosis early Thursday, saying she will follow CDC guidelines and quarantine.

Following Pelosi's announcement, the White House said President Biden tested negative for Covid on Wednesday night.

"[Biden] is not considered a close contact of Speaker Pelosi as defined by the CDC. The President saw Speaker Pelosi at White House events and had brief interactions over the course of the last two days," the White House said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Pelosi was also at the White House for the Affordable Care Act event with Biden and former President Barack Obama.

She was seen kissing Biden on the cheek Tuesday at that event.

On Thursday, Biden's sister, Valarie Biden Owens, also reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, while two of his cabinet members tested positive this week.

A live C-SPAN camera captured the moment members of the press learned of Pelosi's positive test while waiting for her at her weekly press conference.

"Pelosi tested positive," a reporter is heard saying.

Another replies: "Are you s****ing me."

"This is why we wear masks," responds another reporter.

"Is she in the building?" asked a reporter in the press room.

"Okay, so we don't need to be here anymore," another journalist says, "this might be the worst place," responds someone else.

The Speaker's weekly news conference, scheduled for Thursday, was canceled, and an upcoming congressional trip to Asia has been postponed.

