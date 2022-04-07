ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi, 82, tests positive for Covid only a day after visit to Biden in White House to sign bill

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez, G. P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

HOUSE Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19 only a day after she visited President Joe Biden in the White House to sign a bill.

A maskless Pelosi, 82, and several other senators and congress members joined Biden on Wednesday for the signing of the Postal Reform bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oOY4_0f2Kki3H00
Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19 Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTp2t_0f2Kki3H00
Nancy Pelosi joined President Joe Biden on Wednesday for the signing of the Postal Reform bill Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZBr8_0f2Kki3H00
Pelosi was photographed unmasked just several steps away from the president on Wednesday Credit: Getty Images - Getty

"I tested positive for COVID and am asymptomatic," Pelosi tweeted hours after the news of her positive test broke.

"Thank you for your many kind wishes. I am grateful for them and to be vaccinated.

"Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already. COVID is still a public health challenge. Let’s keep up the fight to protect our care.-NP," she added.

Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, revealed the house speaker's positive diagnosis early Thursday, saying she will follow CDC guidelines and quarantine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SH6Qn_0f2Kki3H00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYyfh_0f2Kki3H00

Following Pelosi's announcement, the White House said President Biden tested negative for Covid on Wednesday night.

"[Biden] is not considered a close contact of Speaker Pelosi as defined by the CDC. The President saw Speaker Pelosi at White House events and had brief interactions over the course of the last two days," the White House said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Pelosi was also at the White House for the Affordable Care Act event with Biden and former President Barack Obama.

She was seen kissing Biden on the cheek Tuesday at that event.

On Thursday, Biden's sister, Valarie Biden Owens, also reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, while two of his cabinet members tested positive this week.

A live C-SPAN camera captured the moment members of the press learned of Pelosi's positive test while waiting for her at her weekly press conference.

"Pelosi tested positive," a reporter is heard saying.

Another replies: "Are you s****ing me."

"This is why we wear masks," responds another reporter.

"Is she in the building?" asked a reporter in the press room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xB6Rj_0f2Kki3H00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwUMe_0f2Kki3H00

"Okay, so we don't need to be here anymore," another journalist says, "this might be the worst place," responds someone else.

The Speaker's weekly news conference, scheduled for Thursday, was canceled, and an upcoming congressional trip to Asia has been postponed.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speaker Pelosi#House#The White House#Postal Reform#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
382K+
Followers
17K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy