Pasadena, CA

Teen Mom Cheyenne Floyd reveals stunning save-the-date invitations for fairytale wedding to baby daddy Zach Davis

By Katherine Schaffstall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TEEN Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd has revealed her stunning save-the-date invitations for her fairytale wedding to baby daddy Zach Davis.

The 29-year-old became engaged to Zach, 31, back in April 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1pSE_0f2KkhAY00
Cheyenne gave fans a look at her save-the-date invitations for her wedding to Zach Credit: Instagram/cheynotshy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uchWj_0f2KkhAY00
They are getting married in September Credit: Diego Canseco

Cheyenne took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to post a video originally shared by her friend Nessa.

The short clip gave MTV fans a glimpse at Cheyenne and Zach’s save-the-date card.

The engaged couple donned serious expressions in the black-and-white photo, while they both looked off to the side of the camera.

White font read “Save the date” and revealed the wedding will take place in Pasadena, California on September 29, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZC2jd_0f2KkhAY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAioo_0f2KkhAY00

The Teen Mom OG star continued to show off the save-the-date card by re-posting someone else’s Instagram Story and adding a countdown to the big day.

The third and final slide shared the couple’s wedding hashtag, which is #FromThisDavisForward.

THE PROPOSAL

Zach proposed to Cheyenne just weeks before they welcomed their son Ace.

The pair got engaged during their son's baby shower as they were surrounded by family and friends.

Zach shared the news on his Instagram Story as he filmed Cheyenne flaunting her stunning engagement ring.

The huge diamond shimmered in the daylight and featured a band covered in smaller diamonds.

Zach went all out for the proposal at the teddy bear-themed shower, which featured a sign that read: "We can bearly wait."

The dessert table was covered in bear-themed desserts and beautiful balloon decorations.

ZACH'S SWEET GESTURE

In addition to giving Cheyenne a diamond ring, he also made sure to give a ring to her five-year-old daughter Ryder.

Cheyenne shares Ryder with ex Cory Wharton, 31.

While posting about the special day on her Instagram Story, Cheyenne wrote at the time: "Still not over that he got both me and Ryder rings. He knows this is a package deal."

She also shared a snap of Ryder wearing her ring, captioned: "Ryder got a ring too."

WELCOMING ACE

Just weeks later, Cheyenne became a mother of two when she welcomed their son Ace on May 27.

The TV personality revealed she had given birth in an Instagram post, captioned: "05.27.2021. 7 lbs 2 oz. Welcome to the world Ace Terrel Davis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEhEA_0f2KkhAY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkSt5_0f2KkhAY00

She also posted a series of photos in the hospital holding her new addition with big sister Ryder present.

Cheyenne captioned the photos: "Life is complete, all praises to the most high."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQyRm_0f2KkhAY00
Cheyenne and Zach share son Ace Credit: Diego Canseco
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40B2UU_0f2KkhAY00
She is also the mother to daughter Ryder with ex Cory Credit: Instagram/@cheynotshy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8Xgp_0f2KkhAY00
Both Cheyenne and her daughter got rings during the engagement Credit: Instagram/Remy Chantel

Comments / 0

