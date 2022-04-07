ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC ranks top tier in National Emergency Preparedness report

By Maegan Carter
abcnews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced South Carolina is one of just 17 states ranked in the top tier of 2022 Trust for America’s Health’s report on emergency preparedness. LOCAL FIRST | Tornado Watch dropped across the...

WHSV

Virginia earns recognition for emergency preparedness

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The commonwealth ranked in the top tier of states for emergency preparedness in Trust for America’s Health’s “Ready or Not” study. The rankings look at a state’s readiness for disaster, whether it’s a virus like COVID-19, a natural disaster or a manmade event. The study shows Virginia, along with 16 other states and D.C. are thought to be the most prepared.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX Reno

Nevada drops out of top 10 in national suicide rankings

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The Silver State is no longer in the top 10 states for suicides, according to a new report. Nevada has taken several steps to address suicide prevention and mental health including dedicating additional funding for programs such as the Nevada Resilience Project, Zero Suicide, and Project Aware in partnership with the Department of Education. The Silver State also recently hired its first Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator.
NEVADA STATE
WSAV News 3

Report moves SC’s health disaster preparedness from ‘low’ to ‘high’ category

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is more ready for a health disaster than in previous years, according to a recently released report from the Trust for America’s Health. The 2022 Ready or Not: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and Bioterrorism report moved South Carolina’s rating from the “low” performance level to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A earthquake reported in Elgin Saturday afternoon. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.3 around 2:27 p.m. This the 17th low-magnitude to happen in South Carolina in 2022 and the 21st to happen in the Elgin and Lugoff area since Dec. 27, 2021, […]
ELGIN, SC
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Post and Courier

4 SC cities hold top spots in new travel rankings for the South

Every year that Southern Living has published rankings for its annual South's Best Awards, Charleston has topped its list of best cities. This latest win, announced last week, can't be called consecutive, though. Charleston's last time at No. 1 on the list was in March 2020, just days before cities started going into COVID-19 lockdown.
CHARLESTON, SC
Calhoun County Journal

Emergency Tornado Preparedness Seminar Presented by the Calhoun County EMA in Jacksonville

The Calhoun County EMA invites others to join them in a Tornado Awareness course. This course will increase your understanding of the basics of tornado science, the weather forecasting process, and the tornado warning process. Learn concepts of how to better able to implement safety measures for you , your family, and your organizations in preparation for tornado season. Tornadoes can strike anywhere in the United States with little or no warning and are capable of causing significant loss of life and billions of dollars in damages. It is important that every community be prepared by understanding tornadoes and the associated dangers. This course will be held at JSU in Merrill Hall on March 22, 2022 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. The four year anniversary of the 2018 tornado is this weekend. This is free public event. If you would like to attend please register at https://forms.gle/JNmwLEWxbr7RepRS9.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
SCDNReports

South Carolina Investigates Officer Involved Shooting

South Carolina Investigates Officer Involved ShootingGetty Images. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident in Aiken County where an armed man was shot during an encounter with an ATF agent and a United States Marshals Service task force officer. Both law enforcement officers are assigned to the United States Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

