New York City, NY

College Briefs April 7

By The Ithacan
theithacan.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege measures interest in trip to NYC during Cortaca Jug 2022. Ithaca College has released a survey in an effort to measure student interest in a trip to New York City centered around the 2022 Cortaca Jug game at Yankee Stadium. Survey responses will be collected up until April 15. The...

the University of Delaware

Graduate College’s Spark! Symposium begins April 5

The University of Delaware’s Graduate College is introducing the Spark! Symposium, a new initiative to create opportunities to develop cross-disciplinary communication skills and interactions. By sharing their research with the UD community and beyond, graduate students and postdocs will show how they are tackling the biggest societal challenges and...
NEWARK, DE
US News and World Report

Helping High School Students Who’ve Fallen Off the College Track

The crushing COVID-19 pandemic – its variants now disrupting a third consecutive school year – continues to push high school students off track for college enrollment. The exact number of students who have given up on graduating high school due to the pandemic is still an unknown, but early indicators are alarming. A June 2021 survey by the consulting group McKinsey & Company found that 17% of high school seniors who had previously planned to attend postsecondary education were no longer aiming to go. Among low-income high school seniors, 26% had abandoned their plans. And graduation rates dipped across at least 20 states in 2021, a Chalkbeat analysis found.
CHANTILLY, VA
Romesentinel.com

Hamilton College presents Masterworks Chorale on April 5

CLINTON — G. Roberts Kolb will return for one last performance as he conducts the Hamilton College and Community Masterworks Chorale and Symphoria in Johannes Brahms Ein deutsches Requiem, “a requiem for humankind,” on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center. The soloists...
HAMILTON, NY

