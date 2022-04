CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Friday announced they have re-signed tight end Mitchell Wilcox to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Wilcox, a third-year player out of the University of South Florida, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2020. He has played in 15 career games, and has three catches for 16 yards and three tackles on special teams.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO