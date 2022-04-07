This Ceviche Restaurant Serves The Best Burritos In Florida

Because rooftop bars aren't the only way to enjoy breathtaking views. When it comes to Los Angeles rooftops, restaurants and bars are as alike as apples and oranges: Sure, they both get the job done, but in entirely different ways. Unlike many of best L.A. rooftop bars in the city, these mostly open-air rooftop eateries offer excellent (rather than merely passable) food, gorgeous views and, in most cases, basically require a reservation to nab a table. More than a handful are in the skyscrapers of Downtown, and some are better suited for a breezy brunch than a romantic dinner. In rareified air, things get pricey fast, so budget accordingly before enjoying a meal at one of L.A.'s best-in-class rooftop restaurants.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO