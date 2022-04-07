ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nic Cage’s New Movie Is Currently Rolling With A Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

By Dirk Libbey
 3 days ago
It is rare to see film critics universally agree on anything. Certainly both critics and audience tend to agree if a movie is generally good or generally bad, but there are always outliers. There are always those for whom a movie most people love doesn’t work, or those who find something...

folkpride
2d ago

my favorite cage movies are snake eyes and gone in 60 seconds and oh yea don't forget the national treasure movies they were awesome as well

BrooklynBoy10
2d ago

My man cage is back, he is gonna use the money from this money to buy a submarine lol

Brian Michael
15h ago

I've met him several times. Comes into the restaurant here in Vegas all the time. Usually with Scott Thompson (Carrot top) they are both great guys.

