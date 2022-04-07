ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Will NY pass a state budget today? Lawmaker says Bills stadium funding a key issue

By Hazel Sanchez
WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PIX11) — New York State workers could face delays in getting paid if lawmakers don’t reach a budget deal Thursday. The deadline for the state budget was April 1,...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 6

Robert Banker
2d ago

A big NO to funding a stadium with taxpayers money. The bills football team is a business let them pay for their own!!

Reply
3
Dustin Caster
2d ago

If you have to take money away from education or child services then the answer is unequivocally no.

Reply
4
