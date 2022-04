SPOKANE, Wash. – For the last 25 years now, Family Promise of Spokane is opening doors and helping families get off the streets and into permanent housing. One family includes Brianna Garza, who had a difficult year. When she was pregnant, Garza stayed in hotels for a few weeks when her housing situation didn’t turn out the way she wanted. Garza has been bouncing back and forth between family members’ homes after she had her baby, Hazel.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 21 DAYS AGO