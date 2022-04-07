DEA: US sees spike in ‘fentanyl-related mass-overdose events’

On March 10, after a weekend of a dozen overdoses and three deaths from fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, public officials briefed the Travis County Commissioners Court in a work session. Chief Medical Examiner Keith Pinckard shared data showing that overdoses have been steadily rising in the county for the last three years, with a 38% increase in accidental deaths from 2019 to 2020, and another 20% increase in 2021. From 2020 to 2021, fentanyl deaths tripled, even as deaths from other drugs, like heroin, were decreasing. Heidi Abraham, deputy medical director at Austin-Travis County EMS, said paramedics are responding to around 30 opioid overdoses a day. "Fentanyl is still by far the biggest threat – what we're hearing from folks on the street is that everything is laced with fentanyl."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO