Vontive, an embedded mortgage platform for investment real estate that just came out of stealth, is trying to streamline some of those processes by helping mortgage lenders upgrade their tech. The startup, founded by a former Palantir engineer and a Freddie Mac exec, is taking a data-integration-focused approach inspired by the data giant and applying it to the real estate capital markets, its co-founder and CEO Charles McKinney told TechCrunch.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO