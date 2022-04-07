TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90/ Appleway backed up due to crash

A 34-year-old Meridian man has been charged with nine felonies after police say he shot at least two people and fired at pursuing officers during a high-speed chase on Interstate 84 near Burley early Wednesday. Braddley David Wayne Tannehill faces one count of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, two counts of assault with the intent to commit a serious felony, three counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, one count of eluding, one count of destroying or concealing evidence and an...

BURLEY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO