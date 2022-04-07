ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Ceviche Restaurant Serves The Best Burritos In Florida

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Americans can't get enough of burritos. In fact, they love them so much, over 50% of them say they would rather eat a good burrito than go on a date , according to a survey.

It's not hard to see why. You can pack all kinds of fixings in that tortilla wrap, from cheese, lettuce, and beans to meat and avocado. The possibilities are endless! It can be a great snack or a filling meal, too.

Since there are so many places serving burritos in the United States, where can you find the best one in Florida ? Eat This, Not That! have the answers. According to writers, the best burritos in the Sunshine State are served at...

My Ceviche !

Here's what writers had to say about the spot:

"You wouldn't expect a ceviche restaurant to serve up the best burrito in the Sunshine State, but one taste of the wild-caught seafood burrito will convince you. Choose from tuna, shrimp, octopus, and mahi. 'The octopus burrito is amazing,' raved one reviewer, while another praised its 'fresh ingredients and flavorful taste.' The seared tuna is another favorite."

My Ceviche has several locations across South Florida, including Miami Beach, Brickell, and MIA.

Click here to check out other businesses serving up awesome burritos.

MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
