TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here are the sports scores for Friday, April 8. Canyon Ridge 6, Century 5: At the plate, Gage Summerfield led the way with three hits. Gavin Aho had two RBIS. Pitching wise, he went three innings, striking out four for the Riverhawks. Both Jagger Ruhter and Tyler Rutherford struck out three batters. Rutherford pitched 1.2 innings.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO