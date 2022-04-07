ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Food expert Chadwick Boyd's secrets to making the perfect roasted ham

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring holiday gatherings are upon us and that means you need to...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Geoffrey Zakarian's Secret To A Picture-Perfect Charcuterie Board

Making a charcuterie board seems like it shouldn't take too much effort, but crafting an Instagram-worthy plate of meats, cheese, and produce takes a certain talent and a handful of tips. According to Picky Palate, any solid charcuterie spread should consist of a few essentials, including cured meats, nuts, olives, crackers, and a selection of jams. You shouldn't forget the cheeses either, and one expert recommends including three varieties that come in different sizes. Color matters too, and herbs can help your spread pop a bit more.
RECIPES
Mashed

Is This The Secret For Making Chick-Fil-A's Signature Sauce?

There are three kinds of people in this world. People who prefer KFC or Popeye's over Chick-fil-A, people who like the restaurant chain, and folks who would eat it every day if possible. Perhaps it's the way that they cook their chicken, using the company tradition of pressure-cooking instead of deep-frying? Maybe it's the thrill of being told "my pleasure" by the cashier when they get their food? Whatever the case may be, Chick-fil-A fans seem to always be on the lookout to try and replicate those unique flavors in their very home.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
POPSUGAR

Why Daddy Yankee's Decision to Retire Makes Perfect Sense

Daddy Yankee is retiring from music after 32 years in the industry. On March 20, the 45-year-old reggeaton pioneer announced the news in an emotional video message, saying his career has been a marathon but he finally sees the finish line. "Now I get to enjoy with all of you...
MUSIC
SPY

A Perfectly Rated Ninja Air Fryer That Fries, Roasts, Bakes, Reheats an Dehydrates Is On Sale For $99 Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you haven’t jumped onto the air fryer craze yet, this is your moment. Today, you can get the Ninja Air Fryer XL for $99.99 at Amazon.  This discount is an impressive price break, knocking $60 off its original price of $159.99. This near-perfect rated air fryer just about does it all: air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. You name it; it does it. Enjoy french fries, wings, jerky, dried fruits, chips, and...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy