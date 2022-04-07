Food expert Chadwick Boyd's secrets to making the perfect roasted ham

Making a charcuterie board seems like it shouldn't take too much effort, but crafting an Instagram-worthy plate of meats, cheese, and produce takes a certain talent and a handful of tips. According to Picky Palate, any solid charcuterie spread should consist of a few essentials, including cured meats, nuts, olives, crackers, and a selection of jams. You shouldn't forget the cheeses either, and one expert recommends including three varieties that come in different sizes. Color matters too, and herbs can help your spread pop a bit more.
