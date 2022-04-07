Water Polo: Undefeated Dr. Phillips, Lake Nona face challenges from Olympia

Lake Nona goalkeeper Melisa Sakalas is pictured during a regular season game against Winter Park. Her team is undefeated going into a Friday region semifinal. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Dr. Phillips’ boys and Lake Nona’s girls, both undefeated, are two wins away from the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament.

But Olympia presents challenges to both teams in region semifinal showdowns Friday.

DP (27-0) is No. 2 in the FHSAA boys power rankings behind Miami Belen Jesuit (16-0), which will be the host team for the state tournament, April 22-23. Olympia (21-4) is No. 3. They meet for the fourth time at 4:45 p.m. at Orlando’s Rosen Aquatic Center.

The Panthers topped the Titans 20-14 on March 2 and 21-15 on March 22 in regular season games, then rallied to prevail again, 20-17, in the District 5 tournament title matchup last week.

“It’s always difficult against Olympia,” said Dr. Phillips coach Leo Ramirez, whose team brought back most of its lineup after a 2021 state runner-up finish. “We’re hoping with that experience and the push that we have going right now that we can pull it off.”

Lake Nona’s reigning state champion girls are 22-0 and top-ranked. The Lions finished 18-0 a year ago and are riding a 40-game winning streak into their matchup with fourth-ranked Olympia (21-4). That game is part of a tripleheader that will be played at Lake Highland Prep.

Winter Park’s boys and girls teams are the highest-ranked teams in Region 1. Boone also has its girls and boys teams still alive, as does Lake Mary, Oviedo and West Orange.

Region finals are scheduled to be played Tuesday.

Girls water polo

Region 1 quarterfinals

Winter Park 19, Gainesville 7

Oviedo 14, Seminole 13

Lake Mary 16, Timber Creek 5

Lake Brantley 17, Bishop Moore 2

Region 2 quarterfinals

Lake Nona 18, Palm Beach Central 3

Olympia 23, Venice 0

West Orange 17, Riviera Beach Suncoast 3

Boone 11, Dr. Phillips 5

Region 1 semifinals, Friday

4 seed Oviedo (11-3) at 1 Winter Park (25-5), 5 p.m.

3 Lake Mary (18-10) at 2 Lake Brantley (15-5), 8

Region 2 semifinals, Friday

5 Olympia (21-4) vs. 1 Lake Nona (22-0), at Lake Highland Prep, 7:30

6 West Orange (14-8) at 2 Boone (24-4), at Lake Highland Prep, 6:30

Boys water polo

Region 1 quarterfinal scores

Winter Park 17, East River 2

Lake Mary 9, Lake Brantley 7

Seminole 15, Gainesville 4

Oviedo 22, Wekiva 8

Region 2 quarterfinal scores

Dr. Phillips 27, Jupiter 0

Olympia 25, Venice 2

West Orange 15, Lake Nona 5

Boone 14, Riviera Beach Suncoast 8

Region 1 semifinals

Friday

5 seed Lake Mary (19-7) at 1 Winter Park (20-5), 6:15 p.m.

Monday

3 Seminole (15-9) at Oviedo (11-2), at Oviedo Aquatic Center, 5:30

Region 2 semifinals, Friday

5 Olympia (21-4) at 1 Dr. Phillips (27-0), at Rosen Aquatics Center, 4:45

7 West Orange (11-10) at 6 Boone (15-12), at Lake Highland Prep, 8:30

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .