ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Dr. Taz Bhatia's tips for living healthily on World Health Day

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSticking to a diet or workout routine can be...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Packed Foods To Increase Your Metabolic Rate As You Age

Your metabolic rate is the number of calories your body needs to accomplish its most basic (basal) life-sustaining functions, according to Scott Frothingham of Healthline. “Even when resting,” he writes, “your body burns calories by performing basic functions to sustain life, such as breathing, circulation, nutrient processing and cell production.”
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Health Day
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put These 4 Ingredients On Your Plate Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

Just as regular exercise and ample hydration support weight loss, a well-balanced diet does too, and this is just as important. Nourishing and taking care of your body is crucial, and what better way to do this than with 4 expert-approved foods often linked to healthy weight loss? We checked in with registered dietitians Melissa Mitri, MS, RD and Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN, who both offer vital suggestions and meal tips for staying on track and losing weight faster than you might think.
DIETS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Lose Weight In 21 Days

Many trendy diets, workout plans and challenges out there advertise the ability to lose weight in 21 days. With that said, we asked health experts, dietitians, nutritionists and trainers if this popular numbered day amount is realistic, and more importantly, if it’s a healthy goal for anyone who wants to lose weight and not gain it back later. We checked in with Trista Best, registered dietitian, Izma Almasar, nutritionist and health specialist and Kristina Borseti, wellness coach and certified Pilates trainer to learn more.
WEIGHT LOSS
AOL Corp

5 foods to add to your diet for better brain health

It may seem like Alzheimer’s disease is something that some people are simply destined to develop. But that's not the case, Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told TODAY. There are some brain health factors that are absolutely in your control — including your food choices, she said.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
boxrox.com

The Best Dumbbell Exercises for Six Pack Abs

Add these best dumbbell exercises for six pack abs into your training and take your core strength and physique to the next level. Designed by Jeff from Athlean X. “When it comes to ab training, you would be making mistake if you did not include dumbbell exercises into your workouts. In this video, I’m going to show you the best dumbbell exercises for abs, each based on a different training criteria. I’m going to cover the categories of strength, power, hypertrophy, metabolic training, total body, corrective exercise and a miscellaneous movement that needs to find it’s way into your routine.”
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Two Bad Habits That Are Slowly Clogging Your Arteries Over Time, According To A Cardiologist

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States? Heart disease is a term used to refer to multiple heart conditions. The most common one is Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), which is a disease that involves the buildup of plaque in the arteries. When the arteries are blocked, it affects the ability of the blood to effectively pump from the heart to the rest of the body. CAD symptoms can range from things like shortness of breath to heart attack, so taking preventative measures ahead of time to reduce your risk is key. We asked Dr. Jahandar R. Saleh, a Nuclear & Interventional Cardiologist and Chief of Staff at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital & Medical Center, what bad habit you could be doing everyday that could raise your risk of clogged arteries, and how to lead a lifestyle that keeps your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Eating Habits That Are Aging Your Body

We all wonder what the secret to eternal youth is, especially when it comes to how energetic and youthful we look and feel. In order to keep your body feeling good well into your later years, eating certain foods can actually be the key; those products include vitamins and nutrients like antioxidants, which are believed to help slow or even reverse the aging of the cells. Keeping your body youthful and healthy starts young. You can take preventative measures starting today even if you aren't at an age where you have concerns about your accumulation of years. There are some food types and eating habits that are obviously best to avoid for general health reasons, but did you know they should also be avoided because they can prematurely age your body? Let's take a look at some of the eating habits that might be aging your body so you can start to make healthy changes today!
FITNESS
CBS Chicago

It's World Sleep Day; here are tips for better sleep

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's world sleep day!Sponsored by the World Sleep Society, the theme this year is "quality sleep, sound mind, happy world."CBS 2' s Audrina Bigos turned to an expert from Northwestern Medicine to ask, how do you improve your sleep?Dr. Justin Fiala said consistency is key and so is listening to your body."If you body is falling asleep at a certain time, it might be that is its natural bed time," Fiala said. "From that standpoint you don't really gain anything from staying in bed and hour beforehand." He said if you are reading or distracting yourself before bed to...
CHICAGO, IL
boxrox.com

The PERFECT Workout to Lose Weight (Sets and Reps Included)

Try this perfect workout to lose weight if you want to shed a few pounds. Programmed by Jeff from Athlean X, it is an excellent fat burning challenge. “If you are looking for a workout to lose weight then this is the video for you. Most of the time, when people attempt to lose weight they focus on workouts and exercises that are either not intense enough to burn the calories needed or they ratchet up the intensity so much that they are unable to sustain the workout for long enough to get sufficient results. Not here. I’m going to show you how to do this step by step with an entire plan.”
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Foods to Help Control Diabetes

These options fit within a healthy diet that’s well-suited to manage the chronic disease. First, aim for a well-balanced diet. Diet plays a pivotal role in controlling diabetes. But experts stress that when it comes to managing this chronic disease, it’s not about fixating on a few foods but having a balanced plate. “There’s really no specific food that I would say either to consume or really … even not to consume,” says Melissa Roth, a registered dietitian and certified personal trainer at the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. “It’s about variety. It’s about portion control.”
ROCHESTER, NY
shefinds

The Absolute Worst Breakfast Pastry For Your Metabolism, According to Nutritionists—It's Not Bagels!

If supporting your metabolism is your ultimate goal, it’s important to not only eat a well-balanced diet, drink lots of water and exercise regularly, but also to know what foods to limit (and ultimately avoid) for healthier digestion and preventing weight gain. With that said, many of us reach for breakfast pastries first thing in the morning to start our day out with a convenient treat. While this might be okay once and a while, health experts we spoke with warn that denying yourself a healthier breakfast can lead to an energy crash later on, among other negative effects. Read on for tips from David Brendan, registered dietitian and nutritionist, Alisha Temples, licensed nutritionist, and Dr. Virginia Blackwell, health and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

3 Habits I'm Adopting For Daily Gut Health, Recommended By A Gastroenterologist

Spring cleaning season has arrived, and I've already donated old clothes, reorganized my drawers, and dusted all of the previously neglected nooks and crannies of my apartment. As soon as I accomplished all of that, I started wondering what other environments I could help restore (once I'm in my cleaning mode, it's hard to break me out of it!). Since all of the external spaces were in order, I decided to go internal.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy