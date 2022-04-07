ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna says pregnancy 'unlocked new levels of love' for her mother

By Megan Stone
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna is opening up about how her pregnancy allowed her to see her mother in a new light and appreciate her like never before. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the "Umbrella" singer shared a throwback photo of her and her...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 1

Related
In Style

Rihanna Shared a Throwback Baby Photo With Her Mother

Rihanna is celebrating her mother's birthday with some wholesome nostalgia. The soon-to-be-mother herself expressed her admiration and love for her mom with an adorable throwback photo on what looks to be her mom's wedding day. In the image, Rih's mom, Monica Braithwaite, wore a white wedding dress with '80s-esque lacy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Braithwaite
Person
Rihanna
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rihanna reflects on ‘rebellious’ pregnancy style: ‘I’m not going to buy maternity clothes’

Rihanna has reflected on her widely praised maternity style, with the singer revealing it was important for her to reject what society expects pregnant women to wear.Since revealing in January that she is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s first child, the Fenty Beauty founder has stepped out on a number of occasions in memorable outfits, including a black babydoll negligee during Paris Fashion Week and a bright blue full-length bodysuit with cut-out details.During a recent launch party for Fenty Beauty at Ulta, the 34-year-old billionaire, who wore a silver floor-length sequin skirt, a silver long-sleeved cut-out bralette, and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Billionaires
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Cheeky ‘Baby Daddy’ Shirt On Lunch Date With A$AP Rocky: Photo

Rihanna made an adorably cheeky reference to her beau A$AP Rocky on Friday with a ‘baby daddy’ shirt as she showed off her ever-growing baby bump. That’s just my baby daddy! Rihanna made a sweet reference to her man, A$AP Rocky, while out on a date Friday, wearing a shirt showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the writing, “Who dat is? That’s jus my baby daddy.” The slogan, a direct reference to the 1997 hit “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz, was splashed across the tee and was perfectly accessorized with RiRi’s oversized dollar sign gold necklace. The mom-to-be’s growing bump was seen under her cheeky shirt, and she paired the look with baggy jeans and sneakers with a beige, gray, and red colorway, also wearing an AWGE white-and-green trucker hat — as did A$AP.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Powder Blue Shearling & Mini Skirt For Dinner At Giorgio Baldi

RiRi continues her pregnancy style streak with her latest look, sporting a blue shearling jacket and showing off her gams in a metallic mini skirt. Rihanna was a vision in blue on Tuesday night as she headed to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. The pregnant star continued to shine in her stylish maternity wear, this time actually covering her growing baby bump in a light blue hoodie with an airbrush imprint and “Dream” inscribed on the front. She covered the sweatshirt with a matching colored blue leather and shearling jacket that featured black piping. RiRi gave the look some sparkle by also wearing a shimmering metallic mini skirt and purple strappy heels with bejeweled embellishments around the ankles. The gorgeous Barbadian singer pulled her hair up to complete the look, also adding silver drop earrings to the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Cardi B fans defend rapper after she shares photo of six-month-old son’s eye in response to requests to see baby

Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.“Our baby cousin got teeth coming...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How A$AP Rocky Has ‘Stepped Up’ To Show Pregnant Rihanna He’ll Be An ‘Incredible Father’

A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an amazing dad he’s going to be as the happy couple prepare to welcome their first child together. A$AP Rocky is showing Rihanna what an “incredible father” he’s going to be. As the lovebirds, both 33, prepare to welcome their first child together, a source close to the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how he has “stepped up” for RiRi in every way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy