Northampton, PA

Daniel Roebuck’s film ‘Getting Grace’ is coming back to Northampton’s Roxy Theatre

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Once again, the Lehigh Valley will be “Getting Grace.”

The 2018 directorial debut of Bethlehem native and veteran Hollywood actor Daniel Roebuck, “Getting Grace” will return for a one-week run, starting Friday, at Northampton’s historic Roxy Theatre.

The film — shot entirely in the Lehigh Valley and featuring several local actors — is about a 16-year-old terminally ill girl who seeks answers about death and beyond and builds an unexpected friendship with a funeral director, played by Roebuck. As Roebuck teaches Grace about death, she teaches him lessons about life. All with Roebuck’s trademark touches of humor.

Roebuck directed and wrote the film and it was his first independent movie shot in the Valley. Roebuck grew up in Bethlehem and often says that “Getting Grace” was his love letter to the Lehigh Valley.

Since then he has shot two more films: “Lucky Louie” and “The Hail Mary.” Both are in post-production and are expected to be released this year. The two films are under Roebuck’s nonprofit, faith-based, family entertainment company, A Channel Of Peace, which is based here in the Lehigh Valley.

The chance to bring “Getting Grace” back to theaters, despite being available on streaming platforms, is a way for Roebuck to show the film as he originally intended it.

“Watching it in a theater you get to have a community experience,” he said in a recent interview. “There’s nothing like watching it in a theater. It’s just brilliant. God is good.”

“Getting Grace” stars Marsha Dietlein Bennett and Madelyn Dundon will be present at both showings (2 and 7 p.m.) on Sunday, April 10 to meet fans and answer questions.

Along with all his directing, Roebuck is a working Hollywood actor, whose career has spanned more than three decades. He’s appeared in numerous hit movies, most notably the 1993 classic “The Fugitive,” and a long list of TV shows including “Lost,” “Matlock,” “NCIS,” “Law & Order” and “Criminal Minds.”

He’s also in Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters,” the heavy-metal musician and horror filmmaker’s homage to the classic, campy ‘60s sitcom. Roebuck plays “The Count” (a.k.a. Grandpa Munster.) The film is expected to be released later this fall. Roebuck is working on another project and won’t be able to make the showings for appearances.

Throughout its run as a film, “Getting Grace” has also served as an opportunity to give back, raising more than $100,000 for charitable causes. At the April 13th showing of the film at the Roxy, there will be a food drive for Northampton Area Food Bank. Movie-goers will receive a free ticket to see the film if they donate $5 worth of food that night. The food bank needs canned soup, canned or boxed potatoes, spaghetti noodles and sauce, peanut butter and jelly, canned meats, beef stew and canned tuna.

Info: The theater is at 2004 Main St. Northampton. All tickets are $3. Info: www.roxytheaternorthampton.com

Info: https://www.achannelofpeace.org/

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

