Alabama airport changes name to Mobile International Airport

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama airport will be known as Mobile International Airport.

The Mobile Airport Authority board voted Wednesday to change the name of the Downtown Mobile Airport to the new name, Al.com reported.

The airport authority is in the process of moving commercial passenger service from Mobile Regional Airport in west Mobile to the Brookley Aeroplex. They say the new site’s advantages include its proximity to downtown and access to Interstate 10.

The facility will have the capability to handle international cargo and international passengers, Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry. He said that will distinguish it from other facilities in the region.

Plans call for a new passenger terminal to be built at the Brookley Aeroplex. The new facility is expected to open in fall 2024.