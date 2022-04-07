ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Alabama airport changes name to Mobile International Airport

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama airport will be known as Mobile International Airport.

The Mobile Airport Authority board voted Wednesday to change the name of the Downtown Mobile Airport to the new name, Al.com reported.

The airport authority is in the process of moving commercial passenger service from Mobile Regional Airport in west Mobile to the Brookley Aeroplex. They say the new site’s advantages include its proximity to downtown and access to Interstate 10.

The facility will have the capability to handle international cargo and international passengers, Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry. He said that will distinguish it from other facilities in the region.

Plans call for a new passenger terminal to be built at the Brookley Aeroplex. The new facility is expected to open in fall 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
AL.com

Mobile County to decide on $30 million investment for new airport

Mobile County Commissioners will decide whether to dedicate up to $30 million to a new international airport project in downtown Mobile during its March 28 meeting. The vote occurs ahead of a Mobile Airport Authority meeting on April 6, in which authority members are set to rename the airport, according to Airport Authority President Chris Curry.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
The Telegraph

Adams named manager for regional airport

BETHALTO - Daniel Adams has been named manager of the St. Louis Regional Airport. The St. Louis native has worked at airports in St. Louis, Georgia and Ohio for more than 10 years. Adams will succeed interim manager Robert McDaniel to oversee the airport's daily operations and lead its future growth and development. Former manager David Miller retired in December after 18 years at the airport; his successor, Bob Snuck, resigned in January.
BETHALTO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Curry
TexasHighways

See Texas’ First Airplane at Midland International Airport

The small crowd that witnessed the first flight of John Valentine Pliska’s airplane likely held its collective breath. It was 1912—nine years after the Wright brothers’ groundbreaking flight—when the Austrian blacksmith’s plane became the first ever built and flown in Texas. His creation exhibited jury-rigged yet sturdy construction, incorporating wood, piano wire, and tin. Windmill parts formed much of the structure, and its wings, stretching 33 feet, were made of shellacked canvas.
MIDLAND, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

845K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy