Analysis: Supreme Court nomination confirmation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate is expected to confirm...

Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell confirms he will NOT back Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court because she is the 'court-packers pick, and she testified like it'

Mitch McConnell confirmed he will not be backing Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court because she is the 'court-packers pick, and she testified like it.'. McConnell (R-Ky.) criticized Jackson's 'evasive and unclear' answers during her confirmation hearing, and accused her of secretly supporting calls to add more justices to the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

S. Carolina schedules 1st execution with firing squad ready

South Carolina has scheduled its first execution after corrections officials finished updating the death chamber to prepare for executions by firing squad.The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has spent more than two decades on death row after he was convicted of killing convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.Moore could face a choice between the electric chair and the firing squad, two options available to death row prisoners after legislators altered the state’s capital punishment law last year in an effort to work...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

GLOW students react to the first African American woman nominated to the Supreme Court

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In New Hanover County, the students of Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington, or GLOW, are watching history as it unfolds. The girls of GLOW say they are giddy over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination. Out of the US’s 115 Supreme Court justices, 110 have been white men. Student Cheris Irzarri-Belmont believes more diversity could mean a better future.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Independent

Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

No longer waiting for a federal investigation that has so far taken two and a half years, a state prosecutor said Thursday that he intends to pursue his own possible charges against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a bipartisan legislative committee looking into the case that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on a state prosecution until the federal probe is complete. And he added that Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, also asked him to independently...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

