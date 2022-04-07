ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In All Of Nevada

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Thursday (April 7th) is National Burrito Day!

Burritos can be so versatile with tons of different ingredients like beans, salsa, cheese, avocado, fries, and even tater tots. They're also absolutely delicious and can come drenched in sauce.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best burrito. The website states, "Whether you prefer yours classic or with a twist, these are the best in every state ."

According to the website, the best burrito in all of Nevada is the California Burrito from Me Gusta Tacos in Henderson. The website explains what sets this burrito above the others:

"The best thing to order at Me Gusta Tacos , a modern Mexican joint in Henderson, just outside Las Vegas, is the California burrito . This wonder wrap is stuffed with tater tots, mild Cheddar and sour cream, along with your choice of shrimp, steak or kalbi (Korean barbecued beef short rib). The combination of juicy meat and delicious sauces is pretty irresistible."

