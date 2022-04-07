'Tokyo Vice' Star Ken Watanabe Explains 'Wild' Real-Life Yakuza Experience

HBO Max has released its official trailer for crime drama series Tokyo Vice. The series is based on Jake Adelstein’s 2009 memoir, which follows the journey of an American journalist who moves to Tokyo to investigate the corruption within the vice squad of the police department. In the trailer, audiences can see Ansel Elgort play the journalist, who is immediately alienated by his local co-workers because he is a foreigner. His character later finds himself knee-deep in the police and crime underworld in Tokyo. Elgort’s character makes light of his situation in a particular scene by asking, “What’s it like to be a Yakuza? I could write about that.” To which he receives the response, “Yes, but then I’d have to kill you.”

