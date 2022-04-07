ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sabina Nessa killer branded ‘coward’ for failing to attend sentence

By Emily Pennink
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMOEl_0f2KWQOd00

A sex predator was branded a “coward” by the family of Sabina Nessa when he refused to come to court to be sentenced for her murder.

Koci Selamaj , 36, drove to London from his home in Eastbourne on the south coast to carry out a premeditated attack on a woman after being spurned by his estranged wife.

The garage worker lurked around Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, where he targeted 28-year-old Ms Nessa as she passed through on her way to meet a friend on September 17 last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4465UO_0f2KWQOd00

CCTV footage captured the moment Selamaj attacked Ms Nessa by striking her over the head 34 times with a 2ft-long metal traffic triangle, before carrying her unconscious up a grassy bank.

He pulled up her clothes, removed her tights and underwear, and strangled her before covering her body in grass.

The body of Ms Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later near a community centre in the park.

Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex , was arrested in the seaside town and charged over her death days later.

In February, the Albanian national pleaded guilty to murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afIfe_0f2KWQOd00

On Thursday he was branded a “coward” by Ms Nessa’s sister when he refused to come to court to be sentenced.

Jabina Islam said: “You are an awful human being and do not deserve your name to be said.

“You are a disgusting animal.”

She said her sister was an “amazing role model” who was “powerful, fearless, bright and just an amazing soul”.

Ms Nessa’s parents Abdur Rouf and Azibun Nessa said in a statement: “You had no right to take her away from us in such a cruel way.

“The moment the police officer came to our house and told her she was found dead our world shattered into pieces.

“How could you do such a thing to an innocent girl walking by, minding her own business.

“You are not a human being, you are an animal.”

Head teacher Lisa Williams described the “devastating” impact on Ms Nessa’s school.

On her class of 30 students, she said: “For the rest of their lives, these young children will never be able to comprehend why someone murdered their teacher and the world in which they live is not safe for them to play in a park.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFQYj_0f2KWQOd00

In mitigation, Lewis Power QC said Selamaj’s family who had attended court were in “shock and total disbelief”.

He said his client had provided no explanation for why he killed Ms Nessa, adding: “He simply accepts that he did it.”

Mr Justice Sweeney said the “inevitable” sentence would be life in prison, with a starting point of 30 years.

He adjourned the sentencing until 10am on Friday.

Earlier, prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said Selamaj had been violent towards his ex-partner in the past, including throttling her a number of times.

Three days before the attack on Ms Nessa, the defendant booked a room at the five-star Grand Hotel in Eastbourne, East Sussex, just five minutes from his home.

On September 17, he checked into the hotel and, two hours before the murder, contacted his former partner in a failed bid to persuade her to have sex with him.

The defendant’s Nissan Micra was tracked by ANPR cameras and cell site evidence travelling to London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srGMC_0f2KWQOd00

He used his bank card at Sainsbury’s to buy a rolling pin, chilli flakes and an energy drink.

He rejected the rolling pin as a weapon in favour of the traffic triangle, which he was to used to attack Ms Nessa.

He entered Cator Park shortly after 8pm and lay in wait for half-an-hour before Ms Nessa arrived en route to The Depot bar where she was due to meet a friend.

In grainy footage played in court, Selamaj was seen running up behind Ms Nessa and launching a ferocious attack with the 2ft long traffic triangle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEJxr_0f2KWQOd00

As he carried her up a grassy hill, they went out of shot for 20 minutes.

Before leaving the park, he picked up pieces of the warning triangle and used wet wipes to clean a park bench near to where he launched his initial attack.

En route back to the south coast, Selamaj stopped in Tunbridge Wells in Kent and dumped the warning triangle in the River Teise.

Police said Selamaj appeared to be “calm and collected” on his arrest.

On being cautioned through a translator, Selamaj said: “What will happen if I open up now and say everything?”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Coward#Murder#Cctv#Catford#Albanian
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Southport children arrested over 'brutal' attack on girl, 13

Ten children were arrested after an attack on a 13-year-old girl who was kicked, punched and had her hair pulled out. She was taken to hospital following the assuault on Eastbank Street in Southport on the evening of 3 April. Seven girls and three boys, aged between 11 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Forest Gate attack: Police officer slashed with machete

A police officer has been slashed with a machete in an attack in Forest Gate in east London.The Metropolitan Police said it happened while police were attending to reports of an armed man “suffering a mental health crisis” at a property.The officer has been taken to hospital with an injury to his arm, the force said. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.A Met statement said: “At approximately 11:50am on Sunday 10 April, police were called to reports of a man armed with a machete suffering a mental health crisis at an address in Skelton Road, E7.Officers on scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Fuel protests creating an ‘unacceptable’ risk of harm, Essex Police say

Days of “exceptionally dangerous” fuel protests are putting activists and officers at “unacceptable” risk of harm as the number of arrests are set to top 350, Essex Police have said.Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been blocking access to oil terminals in Essex, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.There have been 338 arrests since the protests began on April 1 and another 26 arrests are about to be made.It comes after more than 20 protesters arrived at Exolum Storage in Grays on Sunday morning.Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “We cannot stand by while criminal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Swept off their feet! Couples take part in annual wife carrying race along 1,200ft course in Surrey...with the winner rewarded by a £150 barrel of ale

The bizarre annual wife carrying race took place today in Dorking, with dozens of pairs traversing their way through one of the nation’s most unique events. The 14th UK Wife Carrying Race sees two person teams, one carried and one doing the carrying, race 380 metres around the town over hay bails and while the crowd throws buckets of water at them.
WORLD
The Independent

Indian police hunt for thieves who stole 500-tonne iron bridge

The Indian police are looking for members of a gang who posed as officials from the government’s irrigation department to dismantle a 60ft-long, 500-tonne iron bridge and most likely sold it off in parts as scrap.The group of thieves used gas cutters and earthmoving machinery to break down an abandoned bridge in Amiyawar village, about 150km from Patna in eastern India.Villagers had reportedly earlier requested the irrigation department to take apart the bridge, built over a canal almost 45 years ago, as it was no longer being used. And so, they believed the men were government officials who had come...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy