Charlotte, NC

Sam Darnold Addresses Chance Panthers Select QB in Upcoming Draft

By Joseph Salvador
 3 days ago

He didn’t sound too worried.

During an interview on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was asked if he was worried the team will pick a signal-caller in the first round of the NFL draft.

“It truly is whatever happens happens, because at the end of the day it’s out of my control, and I know that,” Darnold said. “I have enough security in myself where I can be like, ‘I know I’m a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league. I’ve proved it. And I know there’s a team, if something happens, that would want me.’”

Carolina has the No. 6 pick in the draft, and the team only has Darnold and PJ Walker on its quarterback depth chart. Darnold appeared in 12 games and started 11 of them but posted just a 4–7 record in 2021. He tallied 2,527 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions this past season. Walker only appeared in five games and threw for 362 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Darnold sounded comfortable with his situation in Carolina but he could very well be fighting for the starting spot come training camp.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated ’s Albert Breer reported that the Panthers are set to host six of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL draft next week for visits. Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe will visit the team from Monday to Wednesday.

