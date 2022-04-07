ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump says he wanted to join supporters on Jan. 6 march to Capitol: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsu45_0f2KVoay00

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump , in an interview published by The Washington Post on Thursday, said that he wanted to march alongside his supporters during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, but the Secret Service would not allow it.

Trump told the outlet he wanted to join the rally but was told he couldn’t.

“Secret Service said I couldn’t go. I would have gone there in a minute,” Trump said.

The former president also praised the organizers of the rally, some of whom are now facing subpoenas over their conduct on Jan. 6, the Post reports.

Trump said he did not regret telling his supporters to come to Washington or tweeting that the rally would “be wild!” the day of the riot, notes the Post. According to the publication, Trump remained defensive and stood by his actions on Jan. 6 throughout the interview.

“The crowd was far bigger than I even thought. I believe it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to. I don’t know what that means, but you see very few pictures. They don’t want to show pictures, the fake news doesn’t want to show pictures,” Trump said, describing the event. “But this was a tremendous crowd.”

The Post reported that advisers to the former president described him as being excited while watching television during the march and the subsequent attack on the Capitol.

Trump gets attention for saying he lost election

Eventually, nearly three hours after the attack started, Trump listened to the pleas from family and lawmakers and released a video urging his supporters to go home, the Post reports.

Trump told the news outlet that he did not recall getting many phone calls on Jan. 6 and denied removing call logs or using a burner phone that day.

White House call logs given to the committee examining the events of Jan. 6 reportedly had a gap of more than 7 hours, according to multiple outlets .

Throughout the Washington Post interview, Trump refused to accept blame for the Capitol riot, instead accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the mayor of Washington, D.C., of being responsible for the escalation.

“I thought it was a shame, and I kept asking, ‘Why isn’t she doing something about it? Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi doing something about it? And the mayor of D.C. also.’ The mayor of D.C. and Nancy Pelosi are in charge,” Trump said.

“I hated seeing it. I hated seeing it. And I said, ‘It’s got to be taken care of,’ and I assumed they were taking care of it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Pence could testify explosively to Trump’s Jan. 6 corruption. Will he?

As the House select committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol gains steam, one of the strangest arguments floated in Donald Trump’s defense has been this one: Whatever Trump might have done, he truly believed the election was stolen from him, and was merely using available processes to try to set things right.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Cowboys for Trump founder says he will ride a horse to first day of Capitol riot trial

An elected official from New Mexico has vowed to ride a horse to court on Monday for his trial on charges that he illegally entered the US Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.That's not the only unusual feature of the case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, whose trial in Washington, DC, will be the second among the hundreds of people charged with federal crimes related to the 6 January 2021 siege.Mr Griffin is one of the few riot defendants who isn't accused of entering the Capitol or...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post#The Secret Service
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy