Trump says he wanted to join supporters on Jan. 6 march to Capitol

By Maureen Breslin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview published by The Washington Post on Thursday, said that he wanted to march alongside his supporters during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, but the Secret Service would not allow it.

Trump told the outlet he wanted to join the rally but was told he couldn’t.

“Secret Service said I couldn’t go. I would have gone there in a minute,” Trump said.

The former president also praised the organizers of the rally, some of whom are now facing subpoenas over their conduct on Jan. 6, the Post reports.

Trump said he did not regret telling his supporters to come to Washington or tweeting that the rally would “be wild!” the day of the riot, notes the Post. According to the publication, Trump remained defensive and stood by his actions on Jan. 6 throughout the interview.

“The crowd was far bigger than I even thought. I believe it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to. I don’t know what that means, but you see very few pictures. They don’t want to show pictures, the fake news doesn’t want to show pictures,” Trump said, describing the event. “But this was a tremendous crowd.”

The Post reported that advisers to the former president described him as being excited while watching television during the march and the subsequent attack on the Capitol.

Trump gets attention for saying he lost election

Eventually, nearly three hours after the attack started, Trump listened to the pleas from family and lawmakers and released a video urging his supporters to go home, the Post reports.

Trump told the news outlet that he did not recall getting many phone calls on Jan. 6 and denied removing call logs or using a burner phone that day.

White House call logs given to the committee examining the events of Jan. 6 reportedly had a gap of more than 7 hours, according to multiple outlets .

Throughout the Washington Post interview, Trump refused to accept blame for the Capitol riot, instead accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the mayor of Washington, D.C., of being responsible for the escalation.

“I thought it was a shame, and I kept asking, ‘Why isn’t she doing something about it? Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi doing something about it? And the mayor of D.C. also.’ The mayor of D.C. and Nancy Pelosi are in charge,” Trump said.

“I hated seeing it. I hated seeing it. And I said, ‘It’s got to be taken care of,’ and I assumed they were taking care of it.”

Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Pence could testify explosively to Trump’s Jan. 6 corruption. Will he?

As the House select committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol gains steam, one of the strangest arguments floated in Donald Trump’s defense has been this one: Whatever Trump might have done, he truly believed the election was stolen from him, and was merely using available processes to try to set things right.
POTUS
