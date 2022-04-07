Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Gets Opening Day start

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO