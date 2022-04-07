ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Gets Opening Day start

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hoerner will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Thursday's season opener...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes base early

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Angels. Altuve delivered a largely unremarkable Opening Day line, as he struck out three times. However, he made the most of his lone time on base by recording his first steal of the season. This is notable given the decline in Altuve's stolen base attempts in recent seasons, coupled with his claim that he planned to run more in 2022. While Opening Day performances aren't always a sign of things to come, it certainly seems possible that Altuve will reach double-digit stolen bases this season for the first time since 2018.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Odd man out Opening Day

Torres isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's Opening Day matchup against the Red Sox. It's not a major surprise, but the 25-year-old is nonetheless the odd man out in the Yankees infield after a significant reshuffling during the offseason. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop with DJ LeMahieu at second base and Josh Donaldson at the hot corner, leaving Torres to come off the bench against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. It remains to be seen exactly how much playing time Torres will receive after posting a .697 OPS last year, but for now he'll be starting the 2022 campaign on the bench.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Slated to miss six weeks

Moniak has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right wrist and will miss approximately six weeks to begin the regular season, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Moniak was initially diagnosed with a bruised hand after being hit by a pitch during his final at-bat of spring training, but he's dealing with a more significant injury that will force him to miss at least a month and a half. Since Odubel Herrera (oblique) will begin the year on the injured list, Matt Vierling should serve as the Phillies' primary center fielder early in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Heads to bench

Schwindel will sit Friday against the Brewers. Schwindel started at first base on Opening Day and went 0-for-4. He'll hit the bench in favor of Alfonso Rivas this time around. Rivas bats left-handed and Schwindel bats right-handed, but it's too early to call this a platoon situation, as the Brewers started right-handers (Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff) in each of the first two games. When Schwindel sits, it will come against a right-hander, but the percentage of righties against whom he'll hit the bench won't become clear until a week or two into the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Saturday

Kelly isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres. Kelly went 0-for-7 with a run and two strikeouts while starting the first two games of the season. Jose Herrera will start behind the dish and bat ninth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Not starting Saturday

Suarez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Twins. Suarez started Friday's matchup and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Abraham Toro will start at the hot corner and bat fifth Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Rough landing in MLB debut

Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Mariners' win over the Twins on Friday. The elite prospect started in center field but came up empty at the plate against Twins starter Joe Ryan and three relievers. Rodriguez did find a way to display his impressive physical talent despite the empty stat line, however; Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Rodriguez showed off an elite sprint speed of 30.0 on a short groundout in his first at-bat, while Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle relays that the rookie's lineout to right field in his last plate appearance of the afternoon had an exit velocity of 98.7 mph.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Delino DeShields: Lands minor-league deal

DeShields signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday. DeShields was let go by the Marlins last weekend after serving as a non-roster invitee in camp. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett and will be available to serve as outfield depth for the big-league club at some point.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Sent to minors

The Mets optioned Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. Peterson was the Mets' final cut of spring training. His demotion to the minors was foreshadowed Wednesday, when manager Buck Showalter confirmed that No. 5 starter Tylor Megill would get the ball in Thursday's season opener versus the Nationals. With ace Jacob deGrom (shoulder) beginning the season on the IL, Peterson looks to be viewed as the No. 7 starter on the organizational depth chart. The 26-year-old lefty will thus likely need at least two other members of the rotation to be sidelined before he gets a look as a starter with the big club.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Placed on paternity list

Gurriel was placed on the paternity list Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in Thursday's Opening Day win over the Angels, but he'll be away from the team for 1-3 days following the birth of his child. Joe Perez was called up by the Astros ahead of Friday's game against the Angels, while Aledmys Diaz should see increased playing time at first base while Gurriel is unavailable.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Not starting Saturday

Fletcher isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Fletcher went 1-for-7 with a triple and an RBI while starting in each of the first two games of the season. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Matt Duffy starts at second base Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Takes seat Friday

McCormick isn't starting Friday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a strikeout Thursday. Jose Siri will start in center field and bat eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Steals, walks

Kelenic went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a 4-3 win Saturday in Minnesota. Kelenic reached on a fielder's choice and stole second in the second inning. In the sixth, he walked but was picked off first base by Caleb Thielbar. Kelenic started in left field and batted sixth Saturday. Following a solid spring where he slugged .559, the 22-year-old has hit sixth in the Mariners' lineup in both games this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Slugs two home runs

Tucker went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 13-6 win against the Angels. Tucker was responsible for Houston's final four runs with a three-run shot in the seventh inning and a solo blast in the ninth. The 25-year-old outfielder looks to build on an exceptional 2021 campaign as maybe the best hitter on a Houston team with World Series aspirations.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Gets breather Saturday

Stott isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Stott went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his major-league debut Friday, but he'll take a seat a day later. Alec Bohm will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

