Look: Tony Hawk’s Story Is Going Viral On Thursday

Monday's announcement by the Academy that this year's Oscars presenters will include music producer DJ Khaled, surfer Kelly Slater, snowboarder Shaun White, and skateboard legend Tony Hawk was greeted coolly by some, particularly as it came after the revelation that West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has not been invited to attend the big night. As film producer and critic Scott Weinberg tweeted, "So the lead actress in West Side Story didn't get an invite to the movie awards, but Tony Hawk and DJ Khaled did?" Author, former EW editor, and notable Oscar-watcher Mark Harris riffed on both the Academy's desire to attract young viewers and the age of the 53-year-old Hawk when he tweeted that, "Young people who don't watch the Oscars have loved Tony Hawk ever since they read his December 2020 interview in AARP The Magazine!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO