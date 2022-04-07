ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine: Drone footage shows village of Andriivka destroyed by Russian bombardment

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 3 days ago

Drone footage captures the devastation caused to a village in Ukraine as Russian forces pull back from the Kyiv region.

Andriivka, located in the war-torn Kyiv Oblast, has sustained heavy damage as Vladimir Putin ’s troops withdrew for what is thought to be a strategic regrouping in the Donbas region.

The footage, which has emerged in recent days, shows the destruction caused by bombardment with many houses and buildings reduced to rubble.

Volodymyr Zelensky has this week called for the world to impose tougher economic sanctions on Russia in order to destabilise Putin’s war machine.

