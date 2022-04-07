Most Scenic Ballpark In America Is In San Diego, But It’s Not Petco Park!

Photo: Getty Images

Major League Baseball has recently named a San Diego baseball field "America's Most Scenic Ballpark," and many residents were surprised to find out that they weren't talking about the home of the Padres, Petco Park .

According to FOX5 , the honor actually went to the home of the Point Loma Nazarene Sea Lions. MLB.com reported that the ballpark has been claiming the title since baseball writer Kevin Kernan called it that in the mid-1990s. “They put it on their scoreboard and all over their athletic website and, I mean, why not? It fits.” MLB’s Matt Monagan wrote.

PLNU's well-kept baseball diamond shows off a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean that extends all the way to the horizon. The only thing obstructing the view is the scoreboard, a few palm trees, and a chain-link fence.

“The turf has also been meticulously cared for by a turf specialist who learned his craft from a Petco Park groundskeeper, making it one of the smoothest playing surfaces in college baseball,” PLNU said in a news release. “The ballfield has helped to recruit a strong team with an impressive 27-3 record, and is ranked number 3 in the nation in the latest NCAA Division 2 poll.”