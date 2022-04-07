ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Most Scenic Ballpark In America Is In San Diego, But It’s Not Petco Park!

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2MYV_0f2KT66n00
Photo: Getty Images

Major League Baseball has recently named a San Diego baseball field "America's Most Scenic Ballpark," and many residents were surprised to find out that they weren't talking about the home of the Padres, Petco Park .

According to FOX5 , the honor actually went to the home of the Point Loma Nazarene Sea Lions. MLB.com reported that the ballpark has been claiming the title since baseball writer Kevin Kernan called it that in the mid-1990s. “They put it on their scoreboard and all over their athletic website and, I mean, why not? It fits.” MLB’s Matt Monagan wrote.

PLNU's well-kept baseball diamond shows off a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean that extends all the way to the horizon. The only thing obstructing the view is the scoreboard, a few palm trees, and a chain-link fence.

“The turf has also been meticulously cared for by a turf specialist who learned his craft from a Petco Park groundskeeper, making it one of the smoothest playing surfaces in college baseball,” PLNU said in a news release. “The ballfield has helped to recruit a strong team with an impressive 27-3 record, and is ranked number 3 in the nation in the latest NCAA Division 2 poll.”

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

Miramar Air Show returns to San Diego

(KGTV) — The Miramar Air Show is returning to San Diego. According to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the show will return from September 23 through 25. The theme of this year’s air show is “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win.”. “It’s been almost three years since MCAS Miramar...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

8 things to do in San Diego this weekend: April 9-10

SAN DIEGO — The heatwave that swept through San Diego County at the end of the week should give way to cooler temperatures that should be great for getting outside this weekend in America's Finest City. There are still restaurants to visit, tours to take and beaches to visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

How San Diego lost the land east of La Jolla

Five years after the two lone bidders won the La Jolla Shores acreage, General Atomic was able to pick up similarly desirable property on Torrey Pines Mesa for its huge lab, the first onto the mesa of a now-familiar wall of high-tech palaces. General Atomic fared even better than the developers at the shores — its 320 acres of pueblo land came from the city free of charge.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

San Diego’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of Spring/Summer 2022

As we head into warmer weather, things are heating up in the San Diego restaurant scene. 2022 has already brought a flurry of new arrivals, offering everything from fancy Chinese hot pot to old school steaks, modern Vietnamese cuisine, and Korean fried chicken, but this upcoming spring and summer promises to bring even more high-profile projects to fruition.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Los Angeles

Hundreds Gawk at Illegal San Diego ‘Intersection Takeover'

Some of the 200 or so bystanders at a so-called illegal "intersection takeover" in downtown San Diego were lucky to walk away after a car nearly crashed into them, an incident caught on cell-phone video. The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday at the intersection of Broadway and the Pacific...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Petco Park#Baseball Field#Ballpark#Padres#Mlb Com#Plnu#Ncaa Division
Times of San Diego

From Drive-Thru to Drive-To: How San Marcos Became the ‘It’ City

If you’ve ever made your way to San Marcos, it’s likely because you dined at Almafi at the lake or you endured the hike up Double Peak. Either way, you enjoyed worthwhile views of this small city just 30 miles north of San Diego. There’s a solid guarantee you’ll return too. San Marcos is transforming into a booming borough attracting new visitors, entrepreneurs, students and young families with the promise of fulfilling big aspirations.
SAN MARCOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KPBS

The start of San Diego’s guaranteed income program

A pilot program that provides no-strings-attached income to 150 families countywide launched Tuesday and will run for two years. It is among dozens of guaranteed income programs that have sprung up nationwide in recent years. Meanwhile, San Diego law enforcement is facing criticism over a shooting at a Little Italy condo. Also, a local group opens a place where seniors can learn technology skills.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

TEDx San Diego, The Go-Go’s

Participants will enjoy two full sessions of talks and performances, separated by a snack break. Immanual Joseph presents “The Me in You - A Compassion Recipe.” Our long-term survival as a species depends on our ability to be compassionate to each other. Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson will lead “How helping dolphins may just save the world” and Jacques-Pierre Cole will address an age old question, “Why can’t I stop thinking?” in his talk. Speakers and performers will be available during the break and after the event to engage with participants one-on-one.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WXYZ

First Sesame Street theme park on West Coast opens in San Diego

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — There's a lot of multi-generational excitement as Sesame Street will come to life in San Diego County’s South Bay. SeaWorld’s Sesame Place San Diego in Chula Vista will be the only theme park on the West Coast-based on Sesame Street's world and characters.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Back on Across San Diego

St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Return After Two Years of Pandemic Restrictions. At The Field Irish Pub in the Gaslamp District, green beer isn’t the only thing on tap this weekend. “The people, the energy, the smiling faces, the live music, the sense of community and excitement,” said Roger Troxell,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy