ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Outfit review: Mark Rylance is a perfect fit for this fastidiously crafted crime drama

By Clarisse Loughrey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zh1sO_0f2KSntI00

Dir: Graham Moore. Starring: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O'Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Simon Russell Beale. 15, 105 minutes.

“This isn’t art; this is a craft” is a phrase used by Leonard ( Mark Rylance ), the hero of crime drama The Outfit , to describe his work. And he is, above all, precise about his work. Call him a cutter, never a tailor. He isn’t just some handyman who hems trousers and reattaches buttons – he’s a surgeon of textiles, an engineer with a needle and thread. There are 38 separate pieces that make up a well-cut suit. And in the coming together of those pieces, Leonard reckons his can size up the measure of a man.

It’s 1956 and Leonard has set up shop in Chicago. He claims he was driven out of London’s Savile Row by the boom in blue jeans – if that’s the excuse you want to believe. One demographic of men still dedicated to the art of fine dressing are the city’s gangsters, and so Leonard’s parlour has become a miniature crime haven, where secret messages are left in drop boxes while the owner quietly oils his shears in the corner and looks the other way. One night, Richie (Dylan O’Brien), the upstart son of one of the local bosses, Roy (Simon Russell Beale), comes in with a bullet in the gut and his slithery pal Francis ( Johnny Flynn ) in tow. They’ve got a briefcase with them, which contains an incriminating tape pointing to the identity of a potential rat in their crime family.

The Outfit , the directorial debut of Graham Moore, who co-wrote the script with Johnathan McClain, feels carefully shaped around Leonard’s mindset. It’s chiefly a work of cinematic craft, not art – though that’s not necessarily a derogatory label, since there’s so much pleasure to be found in its construction (though, admittedly, the very last twist pushes things a tad too far). Just like one of Leonard’s suits, we’re watching many separate pieces – characters, clues, and revelations – harmoniously come together as one. We’re constantly left guessing who the rat is, and who really has control over the situation. Moore’s camera almost never leaves the confines of Leonard’s shop, handsomely dressed by production designer Gemma Jackson in rich woods and creamy tones, so that the entire film plays like an extended cowboy showdown.

Moore, who won an Oscar for his screenplay for The Imitation Game , seems particularly interested in men primed to observe, rather than lead or speak. Even when Leonard’s chatting away with his semi-captors, his words seem rather weightless, as if they were something simply to fill the air while his mind quietly calculates his next move. He’s like a chess master, in a way, and few actors could maintain that magnetic stillness quite like Rylance, who always seems to express so much while doing so little. O’Brien and Flynn make for fine opponents, too – completely his opposite in their wiry, skittish energy.

If Leonard does have a capacity for sentimentality, he saves it for his receptionist, Mable (Zoey Deutch), who’s pitched as the consciously feminist archetype of the soft-hearted innocent who’s smarter than she lets on. And it feels a little too slight as if only done out of necessity, to have Nikki Amuka-Bird’s Violet LaFontaine turn up near the end to lecture the other characters about the racial dynamics of the city’s crime syndicates. Violet’s dialogue is the first and only time The Outfit really bothers to look beyond the small-time dramatics happening inside Leonard’s shop and to the world outside. Real lives and emotions are messy, unfit for The Outfit ’s fastidiously manufactured thrills.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

‘The Outfit’: Mark Rylance keeps us guessing as a low-key Chicago tailor bullied by mobsters

In the late 1950s, the FBI planted a rudimentary listening device behind the radiator in a Michigan Avenue tailor shop often frequented by Chicago mob bosses, and thus gathered a wealth of information about notorious chiefs such as Sam Giancana and Anthony “Joe Batters” Accardo. The Chicago-born writer-director Graham Moore has told interviewers that historical nugget was the seed for “The Outfit,” a taut, claustrophobically gripping, beautifully acted period piece set entirely in the rooms of neighborhood tailor shop frequented by Chicago mobsters and their associates. You gotta love that.
CHICAGO, IL
WWD

The 13 Best Dressed at the 2022 Academy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Academy Awards returned to the red carpet in full flurry and with that came the major fashion moments. The red carpet was dominated by the likes of Alana Haim in custom silver Louis Vuitton, Lupita Nyong’o in shimmering gold Prada and Jessica Chastain, glistening in Gucci. Here, see the best dressed from the 2022 Oscars.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time The 2022 Oscar Nominees are: Best Picture “Belfast” “CODA” “Don’t Look Up” “Drive My Car” “Dune” “King...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

Is ‘The Outfit’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Mark Rylance Movie Be Streaming?

Watch out Daniel Day-Lewis, because Mark Rylance is coming for your phantom threads in The Outfit, a new crime drama opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Graham Moore, who also co-wrote the script with Johnathan McClain, The Outfit stars Rylance as an aging English tailor named Leonard, who once sewed suits for the rich on London’s world-famous Savile Row but now, after a tragedy in his life, finds himself operating a much smaller shop in a poor neighborhood in Chicago. To Leonard’s chagrin, the only people in the neighborhood who can afford his lavish, hand-crafted clothes are a family of violent gangsters.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Simon Russell Beale
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Drama#Crime Syndicates
shefinds

Fans Are Worried About Nicole Kidman's Health Status Following Red Carpet Absence—What Does This Mean For The Oscars?

Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Jennifer Garner, 49, Stunned in a Red Dress at the 2022 Oscars

Jennifer Garner stunned in an off-the-shoulder red gown at the 2022 Oscars. She attended the night to present the award for Best Original Screenplay. This marks the second jaw-dropping red carpet look from Garner this year. As Hollywood settles back into grandiose red carpets and events, celebrities are breaking out...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Harper's Bazaar

The 10 best dressed from the 2022 Oscars

This year marked the return of the first full-scale Oscars since the start of the pandemic, meaning we had a full red-carpet of fashion to enjoy. And the stars pulled out all the stops when it came to giving us a much-needed dose of glamour. We were treated to a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Nicole Kidman Is Truly Giving Everything In A Strapless Armani Privé Gown At The Oscars—It's On Another Level!

Nicole Kidman brought chic Hollywood glamour to the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27th. The 54-year-old actress was nominated in the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ category for her remarkable portrayal of late comedienne Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, so we were confident that she would bring her sartorial A-game as a nominee in one of the night’s biggest categories!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

Kevin Costner’s Sunglasses Stole the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

While everyone has been freaking out and tweeting about The Slap, I found myself hunting the news over something else entirely: Kevin Costner’s super stylish sunglasses. The star of Peacock‘s hit series Yellowstone hit the red carpet with his wife Christine Baumgartner wearing a tux, but added a pair of sunglasses to his look for the evening. My search for these coveted pair of shades didn’t take me too long–and, as I discovered, they’re not too pricey, either. Sold by Oliver Peoples, the Ollis Sun Sunglasses feature a sleek jet-black design with simple silver markings highlighting the front and sides of...
RETAIL
Elle

Lady Gaga Was a Bombshell in a Cutout Gucci Dress at the Critics Choice Awards

The same day Lady Gaga stepped out at the BAFTA Awards in London, the House of Gucci actress did a second red carpet in the English city for the Critics Choice Awards. Gaga leaned into a bombshell aesthetic, wearing a yellow and black Gucci dress with sheer lace sleeves and a bodice cutout. While the Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles, Gaga attended the ceremony's London event. She was nominated for Best Actress at the ceremony.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton pays homage to the Queen in striking bridal white dress

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white to attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica alongside her husband Prince William on Thursday. Duchess Kate's beauty was unparalleled in a gorgeous white lace dress designed by Alexander McQueen. The royal often turns to McQueen to design her occasionwear, and it's easy to see why. The British label is famous for its groundbreaking designs, feminine tailored silhouettes and expert lacework that perfectly complement her signature style.
WORLD
theplaylist.net

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Trailer: Netflix Goes All In On The Tragic Life Of An Icon

Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy