Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her deputy chief of staff announced Thursday morning.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Drew Hammill tweeted. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided."

Hammill added, "The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.