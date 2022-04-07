ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

51 NY teachers achieve ‘gold standard’ National Board Certification

By Delaney Keppner
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1gKn_0f2KRWnc00

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Teachers across New York state are being recognized for receiving their National Board Certification.

The New York State Education Department and New York State United Teachers today congratulated 51 teachers on the accomplishment on April 5. According to NYSED, the National Board Certification from the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards is the “gold standard” in the education profession.

Will NY pass a state budget today? Lawmaker says Bills stadium funding a key issue

NYSUT Executive Vice President Jolene T. DiBrango explained what the accomplishment stands for within the profession.

“To achieve National Board certification, these teachers haven’t just mastered their craft, they’ve built long-lasting bonds with students that both helps the next generation learn and inspires them to pursue lofty dreams,” DiBrango said. “Teaching makes a difference every day, and the accomplishments of these outstanding educators are a reminder of that fact.”

To receive the certification candidates typically spend 200 to 400 hours of their own time having their teaching assessed against standards through extensive performance-based assessments. This includes teaching portfolios, student work samples, videos of their lessons, and thorough analysis and reflection of the candidate’s teaching and student learning.

The process also involves written exercises that probe the depth of the candidate’s subject area knowledge and their understanding of how to teach those subjects. Throughout New York, there are 2,224 National Board Certified Teachers.

The 51 teachers were celebrated during a virtual recognition ceremony on April 5 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring remarks from DiBrango, Chancellor Young, Regent Roger Tilles, Commissioner Rosa, National Board of Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) President and CEO Peggy Brookins, and NBPTS Board of Directors member and NBCT José Vilson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Standard#Board Of Directors#United Teachers#Nysed#Nysut
Daily Mail

Tennessee governor invites private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country'

The governor of Tennessee has invited a private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country.'. Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, said that Hillsdale College, whose base is in Michigan, could open the schools using public funds, including...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News Channel 34

Governor Hochul provides Thursday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Thursday. “As we approach the spring holidays and prepare to gather with family and friends, it is important that we do not let our guard down,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you are taking a test before you travel and if you test […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy