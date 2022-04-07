ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Tyrese Samuel to return to Seton Hall for senior season

By Adam Zagoria
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway will have at least one key front court piece returning next season. Tyrese Samuel, the 6-foot-10 junior from Montreal, will return for his senior season, his high school coach told NJ Advance Media. “Seton Hall has been a pleasant and enjoyable experience for...

