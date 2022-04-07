ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 hospital admission rate in England is highest since second wave

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly three in five patients with the virus are being treated primarily for something else. The rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions in England has passed the peak reached at the start of this year and is now the highest since January 2021, new figures show. Admissions among older people...

Austin sees zero new COVID hospital admissions for first time since start of pandemic

For the first time since March 16, 2020, Austin Public Health reported zero new COVID-related hospital admissions on Monday in the Austin metro.Subsequently, the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions is the lowest it has been since March 2020 at 4.8. COVID numbers have been on a decline since last month after the omicron surge brought the highest case counts seen in the entire pandemic. As of Monday, 47 people are hospitalized with COVID with 17 in ICU. APH is currently in Stage 2 of COVID risk out of five levels.It's a new chapter for COVID in Austin as APH closes some testing sites due to declining demand.Still, health officials have warned of another omicron COVID variant, BA.2, that could bring forth another surge in cases. The new variant is believed to be more infectious but not more severe. It is estimated to account for about 25% or 30% of new cases in the U.S. as it spreads in China and Europe.
