ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Arsonist sets fire to LGBTQ bar in NYC after dumping gas on floor, video shows

By Sarah Vasile, Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHtM6_0f2KOoLV00

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn ( WPIX ) — A hooded arsonist poured gasoline on the floor of a New York City bar on Sunday and set it ablaze .

The owner of Rash Bar, an LGBTQ bar in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, said the suspect started the fire shortly before 9:30 p.m., sending patrons fleeing the establishment.

Cash App data breach affects US users

“All the people in the bar suddenly rushed out screaming. I looked behind me … and there were enormous flames up to the ceiling,” owner Claire Bendiner told Nexstar’s WPIX. “I was in disbelief.”

Footage released Wednesday by the New York City Police Department shows the suspect dumping fuel inside the bar while another person stands in the background, seemingly unaware. The suspect ignites the fuel with a lighter, sparking a violent blaze.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said two patrons, a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman, were injured in the fire. They sustained minor burns and were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Father, daughter survive lightning strike outside spring training game in Tampa

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30. Police say he stands about 5-foot-9 inches, and weighs about 180 pounds. It is unclear if police are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

“We’re not really sure what the motive was,” Bendiner said. “It is a queer bar, so maybe that had something to do with it or maybe it was a disgruntled customer. I’m not really sure.”

The fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, but the owners vowed to rebuild and reopen the bar.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Bushwick#Lgbtq#Rash Bar#Nexstar
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Widow used GoFundMe proceeds to shower husband's alleged killer with gifts

On October 9, 2020, American Airlines manager James "Jamie" Faith was shot seven times by a masked individual during a morning walk with his wife, Jennifer, and their dog, Maggie, in Dallas, Texas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Within a few months, authorities discovered a murder plot orchestrated by the victim's wife with the assistance of her former high school lover, Darrin Lopez. The former lovebirds had reconnected at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and Jennifer admitted to a friend they were having an "emotional affair."
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Video Shows Two Pigs Escape Fire at Brooklyn Warehouse

Two pigs were seen on camera escaping a fire at a Brooklyn warehouse, but it's not clear what the barnyard animals were doing there in the first place. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Thursday inside a building along Van Dyke Street in Red Hook that includes several businesses. As firefighters battled the smoke and flames, the pigs were seen walking out the front door.
BROOKLYN, NY
Oxygen

Suspected Neo-Nazi Accused Of Florida Housekeeper's Motel Slaying Deemed Unfit For Trial

A suspected a neo-Nazi who allegedly suffocated a Florida housekeeper to death last year in a violent motel attack was deemed incompetent to stand trial this week. Stephen Havrilka, 31, is accused of murdering Tina Strader at a Venice, Florida motel last April. The case had been set to go to trial on Monday, but he was found unfit to participate in his defense by Sarasota County Judge Thomas Krug during a court hearing on Wednesday, according to court filings obtained by Oxygen.com.
VENICE, FL
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Arsonist Sets Fire Outside Shelter Island Business

Surveillance Video Shows Man Setting Fire Outside a Shelter Island Business. Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a man who intentionally set a fire that damaged two Shelter Island businesses early this year. According to the San Diego Police Department, the arsonist arrived outside a...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC New York

NYC Subway Feces Attack Suspect Back Behind Bars After Dumbbell Window Smash

The man accused of smearing human feces on an unsuspecting subway rider in February is now back behind bars. Frank Abrokwa was released following his arrest related to that vile attack, then was arrested and released again for a separate alleged hate crime dating back to September 2021, in which he allegedly accosted a Jewish man and cursed at him, threatening to kill him and trying to punch him before chasing him on the street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGNO

WGNO

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy