ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

HP stock soars after Warren Buffett's company buys over 11%

norfolkneradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Shares of HP are up 18% after Warren Buffett's company snapped up 11.5% of the company that makes printers and...

www.norfolkneradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

The sticky iPhone ecosystem was just the beginning of something larger. A $10 billion buyback and a stock split get investors' attention. Warren Buffett has said that when he evaluates companies for investing, he stays within a circle of competence -- meaning he evaluates companies in areas that he fully understands. That's why before becoming an investor in the company hosting the largest e-commerce platform in the world, he originally missed out. A similar story is behind his investment in the company which stands -- at 43.7% -- as the largest holding in Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) portfolio.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Rose, NE
City
Omaha, NE
Herald & Review

The Famous Warren Buffett Quote About Monkeys Winning in the Stock Market

Famed investor Warren Buffett has a sense of humor -- and a way with words. The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is known for sharing complex investing topics simply and artfully. He uses that skill in interviews and in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. Buffett's 2020 shareholder...
STOCKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Back

Even Warren Buffett wouldn't have seen this coming. Shares of the legendary investor's industrial conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report topped $500,000 to mark a landmark turning point in the U.S. stock market at a time of great financial and economic uncertainty. The stock...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

Click here to read the full article. The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy