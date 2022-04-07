Hunt after convicted murderer absconds from open prison

A man who bundled his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured, has had his seven-and-a-half year sentence increased to 12 years and three months by Court of Appeal judges.Chay Bowskill, then aged 20, of Syston, Leicestershire, was jailed for seven and a half years in January after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.His accomplice, Rocco Sansome, then also aged 20, of Birstall, Leicestershire, was also found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.Their victim, Angel Lynn, then aged...
