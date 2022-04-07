ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Better Buy: Goldman Sachs vs. Wells Fargo

By James Brumley
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile last quarter's IPO activity was minimal, there's an overlooked, unalarming reason. Each stock's recent performance doesn't reflect either company's current and future operating environments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

When it comes to hybrid work, Goldman Sachs is an outlier

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Post-pandemic life is beginning to come into focus, but post-pandemic work⁠—particularly the sort that used to be done in offices⁠—remains a blur. Fortune’s Geoff Colvin wrote last week about Goldman Sachs’ effort to get employees back to the office five days a week. “The secret sauce to our organization,” CEO David Solomon told him, “is [that] we attract thousands of really extraordinary young people who come to Goldman Sachs to learn to work, to create a network of other extraordinary people, and work very hard to serve our clients.” But Goldman is an outlier. Just a few steps down the street, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri laid out for me a radically different vision, saying that 40% of his employees will continue to work remotely, and the remainder will be required to work at the office only two days a week. “Hybrid” is the byword adopted by most companies—a catchall term that is defined only by its lack of definition.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Over 250 publicly traded companies on U.S. exchanges...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Car Loans#Mortgage#Ipo#Motley Fool
Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

You don't need to know a lot about investing to build wealth. S&P 500 ETFs can be a fantastic investment for many reasons. By investing just a few hundred dollars per month, you could earn $1 million or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
AOL Corp

Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul’08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

The luxury goods retailer is facing tough macroeconomic conditions. The 3-for-1 stock split is mainly to help RH manage employee stock options. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
cryptoslate.com

Bank of America: coming “recession shock” possible boon for crypto

The macroeconomic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, Bank of America strategists warned in a weekly research note, Reuters reports. Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett wrote, in a note...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs sees a 38% chance of recession in the next 24 months

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of recession predictions on Wall Street over the past few months. Now, even some of the most respected U.S. investment banks have begun to sound the alarm.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs raised COO pay by 78% in 2021

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron’s total compensation for 2021 was $33 million, up nearly 78% from a year earlier, the Wall Street bank disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday. The compensation consisted of $1.85 million in base salary, $12.46 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

One of these companies reported more than $80 billion in revenue last year. The second company is a leader in two growing markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Down Today

Upcoming Federal Reserve meeting minutes from March that are due out today may offer clues about how quickly the Fed will reduce its balance sheet. Cryptocurrencies have generally not responded well to a hawkish Fed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Can You Get Rich by Investing in Crypto Alone?

Building wealth is possible through cryptocurrency -- but so is losing a lot of money. Cryptocurrencies are volatile, and timing investments is difficult. There's potential to make a lot of money, but it's also likely you could lose your investment. Time-tested strategies are more predictable. There are plenty of stories...
STOCKS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs just flagged the crypto curse of the first quarter

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While it seems as if many investors are looking for stocks with blockchain exposure these days, they may want to place their bets on the wider S&P 500 instead.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in April

The stock market may be down year to date, but investors should focus on the long term. Buying stocks with significant growth potential should be the focus in any market situation. These two stocks have the potential for padding your portfolio's results with extreme returns. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank Becomes First Major Bank To Predict Recession

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a lower open as investor nervousness increases on comments made by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard. While the Fed’s hawkishness is causing concern, several developments overseas pushed the S&P 500 index futures lower and led Deutsche Bank to predict a recession in 2023.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy