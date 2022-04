A Prince William labor group is splintering over the push for collective bargaining in public schools and a letter attacking the county’s School Board. As of last week, the Prince William Education Association and the county’s School Board were at odds over the process for verifying the signatures from division teachers that PWEA collected to form a collective bargaining unit. The School Board’s process for verifying the signatures would require a review of all supportive union cards by the school division’s administration, something the PWEA says is unacceptable. Instead, PWEA has proposed having a third party verify the cards or having the administration review the cards at a “neutral site” with names withheld.

